Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live am Dienstag um 20 Uhr hier im Livestream

Geoff Keighley ist in Köln, ein untrügliches Zeichen, dass die Gamescom 2022 diese Woche ansteht. Mit der Opening Night Live verspricht Keighley in zwei Stunden über 30 Spiele. Los gehts am 23. August um 20 Uhr. Mit dabei: World Premieres und Ankündigungen, klar. Konkret bestätigt sind Auftritte von:

The Callisto Protocol

Lies of P

Return to Monkey Island

Sonic Frontiers

Hogwarts Legacy

The Outlast Trials

Gotham Knights

Unknown Worlds mit neuer IP

Honkai Star Rail

Goat Simulator 3

High on Life

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Darüber hinaus ist Dead Island 2 als weiterer Kandidat für die Show durchgesickert. Worauf hofft ihr?

Der Livestream (alternativ bei Twitch)

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.

Mehr erfahren Video laden YouTube immer entsperren

Bildmaterial: The Game Awards