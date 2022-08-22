Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live am Dienstag um 20 Uhr hier im Livestream

Geoff Keighley ist in Köln, ein untrügliches Zeichen, dass die Gamescom 2022 diese Woche ansteht. Mit der Opening Night Live verspricht Keighley in zwei Stunden über 30 Spiele. Los gehts am 23. August um 20 Uhr. Mit dabei: World Premieres und Ankündigungen, klar. Konkret bestätigt sind Auftritte von:
- The Callisto Protocol
- Lies of P
- Return to Monkey Island
- Sonic Frontiers
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Outlast Trials
- Gotham Knights
- Unknown Worlds mit neuer IP
- Honkai Star Rail
- Goat Simulator 3
- High on Life
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Darüber hinaus ist Dead Island 2 als weiterer Kandidat für die Show durchgesickert. Worauf hofft ihr?
