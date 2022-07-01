News

Gaming-Sommer 2022: Es folgen Präsentationen von Gemdrops und Bandai Namco

In diesem Sommer gibt es keine E3. Dennoch gibt es natürlich viele Fixpunkte, welche wie gewohnt stattfinden werden – einfach unabhängig oder nun unter der Organisation von Geoff Keighleys Summer Game Fest. Mit unserer Übersicht seid ihr aber auf jeden Fall live dabei, wenn euer nächstes Lieblingsspiel enthüllt wird – oder eben nicht.

1. Juli um 13 Uhr – Gemdrops Direct

Unter anderem mit dem VR-Spiel Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat!

2. Juli um 5:30 Uhr – Bandai Namco Summer Showcase (Anime Expo 2022) (Twitch)

In 45 Minuten geht es zum Beispiel um Digimon Survive, One Piece Odyssey und JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

  2. Ich fand auch das es echt gut aus sah, sogar ein bisschen besser als ich erwartet hatte. Ich freue mich auch das es schon recht bald erscheint.

    CloudAC schrieb:

    Doch in welcher Sprache erscheint es ?
    Die Logik würde sagen auch in Deutsch, da Square ja selbst kleine Spiele wie Voice of Cards übersetzt hat. Aber auf der anderen Seite reden wir hier immer noch von Square, die haben es mit Logik manchmal nicht so.
  4. ist hier wer des Japanisch mächtig, um die Präsention grob zu übersetzen? Echt mal, hätren wenigstens bei den wichtigsten Punkten englische Untertitel nutzen können. Das Pseudo-Schauspielmoderator-Geschwafel kann man ja gern auslassen, aber Spielinfos auf Englich ist ja wohl echt nich zu viel verlangt
