Gaming-Sommer 2022: Es folgen Präsentationen von Gemdrops und Bandai Namco

In diesem Sommer gibt es keine E3. Dennoch gibt es natürlich viele Fixpunkte, welche wie gewohnt stattfinden werden – einfach unabhängig oder nun unter der Organisation von Geoff Keighleys Summer Game Fest. Mit unserer Übersicht seid ihr aber auf jeden Fall live dabei, wenn euer nächstes Lieblingsspiel enthüllt wird – oder eben nicht.

1. Juli um 13 Uhr – Gemdrops Direct

Unter anderem mit dem VR-Spiel Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat!

2. Juli um 5:30 Uhr – Bandai Namco Summer Showcase (Anime Expo 2022) (Twitch)

In 45 Minuten geht es zum Beispiel um Digimon Survive, One Piece Odyssey und JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

Bandai Namco