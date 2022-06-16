Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade erscheint am 17. Juni für Steam und ist Steam-Deck-verifiziert

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade wird am 17. Juni 2022 für PC-Steam erscheinen. Final Fantasy VII Remake inklusive der Intergrade-Inhalte war bislang exklusiv für PS5 und im Epic Games Store verfügbar. Die Steam-Seite findet ihr hier.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade beinhaltet das Spiel, das einst kostenlose Next-Gen-Upgrade und natürlich die Episode FF7 INTERmission – die neuen Inhalte mit und rund um Yuffie.

Der Ankündigungstrailer:

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy VII Remake, © 1997, 2020 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / ROBERTO FERRARI. LOGO ILLUSTRATION: ©1997 YOSHITAKA AMANO