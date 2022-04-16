Japanische Verkaufscharts: Kirby verteidigt die Spitze und LEGO Star Wars startet schwach

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts vom 4. April bis zum 10. April 2022 liegen vor. Kirby und das vergessene Land kann eine weitere Woche die Spitzenposition behaupten.
Schwer war es nicht, der erste und beste Neueinsteiger ist Metal Dogs auf Rang 13 mit gerade mal gut 3.000 verkauften Einheiten. Das in Deutschland galaktisch durchgestartete LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga spielt in Japan hingegen kaum eine Rolle.
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 59.960 (550.966)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,312 (4.554.586)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.580 (2.595.462)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 8,548 (2.216.676)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8.064 (4.840.518)
- [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 6.190 (323.804)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5.534 (933.351)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5.114 (1.998.774)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5.040 (3.117.477)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4.556 (7.230.055)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.631 (2.637.810)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.351 (960,362)
- [NSW] Metal Dogs (Kadokawa Games, 04/08/22) – 3.142 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,061 (4.060.977)
- [NSW] LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros, 04/05/22) – 2.907 (New)
- [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 2.577 (124.066)
- [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 2.443 (106.818)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,418 (44.463)
- [PS4] Stranger of Paradise (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 2.214 (42.847)
- [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 2.118 (126.127)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED Model – 34.892 (1.559.443)
- Switch – 16,787 (18.176.464)
- PlayStation 5 – 10,573 (1.310.651)
- Switch Lite – 9.483 (4.669.530)
- PS5 Digital Edition – 651 (228.756)
- Xbox Series S – 3.917 (80.504)
- Xbox Series X – 151 (92.263)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 194 (1.184.843)
- PlayStation 4 – 14 (7.819.418)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Kirby und das vergessene Land, Nintendo, HAL Laboratory
0 Kommentare