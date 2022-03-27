Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition bekommt Soundtrack auf Vinyl spendiert

Square Enix wird nicht nur eine physische Version von Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition für Nintendo Switch in Asien veröffentlichen. Man plant auch ein neues Vinyl-Album. Acht Songs soll dieses Album bieten, wobei ein Stück komplett neu ist. Die anderen sieben Songs sind neue Arrangements des Originals.
Das Album wird im Square Enix Store verfügbar sein, der europäische Store listet es derzeit noch nicht. Bei Play-Asia könnt ihr bereits vorbestellen*. Die Playlist lautet demnach konkret wie folgt:
Side A
- Dreams of the Past, Memories of My Soul
- CHRONO CROSS -Scars of Time-
- A Dream Never Forgotten
- A Vow of Wind and Dreams
Side B
- Sailing (Another World）
- Termina (Another World）
- Bound by Fate
- Fossil Valley
Ein Promo-Video seht ihr nachfolgend. Noch nie Chrono Cross gespielt? Am 7. April habt ihr erneut die Gelegenheit dazu. Dann erscheint Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition hierzulande ausschließlich digital zu 19,99 Euro für Switch, PlayStation, Xbox und PC-Steam.
Das Video zur Vinyl:
