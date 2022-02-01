Xbox Game Pass in der erste Februar-Hälfte mit Edge of Eternity und diesen weiteren Games

Neuer Monat, neue Games im Xbox Game Pass. Und schon die erste Monatshälfte ist gut vollgepackt. Ihr dürft euch unter anderem auf Contrast, CrossfireX und Telling Lies freuen.
Highlight für JRPG-Fans ist natürlich Edge of Eternity, das zu seinem Konsolenlaunch am 10. Februar gleichzeitig auch im Xbox Game Pass zur Verfügung steht. Sammler aufgepasst: Es gibt auch eine Handelsversion, vorbestellbar* zum Beispiel bei Amazon.
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 3. Februar – Contrast (Cloud und Konsole) ID@Xbox
- 3. Februar – Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 3. Februar – Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – CrossfireX (Konsole)
- 10. Februar – Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Februar – The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Februar – Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Februar – Infernax (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Auch die Liste der Spiele, die den Game Pass im Februar verlassen, ist diesmal lang und gespickt mit einigen Spielen, die euch vielleicht noch interessieren. Deshalb diesmal auch:
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. Februar
- Control (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Code Vein (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Konsole und PC)
- The Medium (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Project Winter (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Falconeer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Das Line-up für die erste Februar-Hälfte visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Edge of Eternity, Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio
