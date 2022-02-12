Japanische Verkaufscharts: Bester Neueinsteiger Dying Light 2 kommt nicht an Arceus ran

Die aktuellen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 31. Januar bis zum 6. Februar 2022 aus Japan liegen vor. Natürlich führt Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus die Charts weiterhin an. Über 350.000 weitere verkaufte Einheiten bedeuten nunmehr 1,78 Millionen allein in Japan. Bester Neueinsteiger ist Dying Light 2: Stay Human, für dessen PS4-Version es sogar für Platz 2 reicht.
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC 01/28/22) – 359.064 (1.783.721)
- [PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 24.160 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 17.503 (850.695)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13.908 (4.414.111)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13.448 (4.753.245)
- [PS5] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 12.891 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 11.661 (2.494.763)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.090 (2.505.168)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8.586 (7.175.552)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.286 (3.067.125)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6.489 (2.590.665)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5.775 (1.950.647)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5.319 (922.112)
- [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 5.235 (242.784)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4.442 (1.014.439)
- [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 4.218 (4.306.197)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4.018 (4.027.147)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 3.183 (1.155.810)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2.943 (20.478)
- [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 2.339 (120.382)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 43.051 (1.120.339)
- Switch – 29.913 (17.957.209)
- Switch Lite – 19.488 (4.549.842)
- PlayStation 5 – 15.100 (1.143.690)
- Xbox Series X – 3.071 (80.054)
- Xbox Series S – 2.919 (61.970)
- PS5 Digital – 1.788 (210.536)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 264 (1.181.570)
- PlayStation 4 – 8 (7.819.310)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, Game Freak
0 Kommentare