11 bit Studios spendet alle Einnahmen aus This War of Mine an das Ukrainische Rote Kreuz

Die schrecklichen Nachrichten aus der Ukraine lähmen uns. Für viele sind Solidaritätsbekundungen und Geldspenden die einzigen Möglichkeiten, den Menschen in der Ukraine beizustehen.

Eine weitere Möglichkeit bietet der polnische Entwickler und Publisher 11 bit Studios, der sich mit einem Statement in den sozialen Medien positionierte und eine Woche lang alle Einnahmen aus den (digitalen) Verkäufen des Anti-Kriegsspiels This War of Mine an das Ukrainische Rote Kreuz spendet.

Das Statement von 11 bit im Original:

Today Russian military forces attacked the free country of Ukraine – our neighbours. As a Polish game studio and creators of the globally recognised anti-war game, This War of Mine – one that directly speaks about the suffering and misery of civilians who are affected by war – we’d like to hereby announce our company statement: we stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Just words would be empty without a meaningful act though, and the timing is crucial, so the act is as follows: for the next seven days, all profits from This War of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine.

Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes. Let us – players and developers together – do everything we can to support victims of war in Ukraine.