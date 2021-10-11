Japanische Verkaufscharts: Eine Charts-Spitze mit Seltenheitscharakter

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 27. September bis zum 3. Oktober gibt es etwas, was es lange nicht gab. Vier PS4-Spiele an der Spitze der Charts. Die beiden Neuerscheinungen The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kuseki sowie FIFA 22 schieben sich auf die ersten beiden Ränge.

Wenngleich Falcom mit Kuro no Kiseki leider den schwächsten Serienstart seit 2008 hinlegte, als Trails in the Sky the 3rd erschienen ist. Wann und ob der Titel für weitere Plattformen erscheint, ist noch unklar.

Vorwochensieger Lost Judgment kann den dritten Rang verteidigen und komplettiert somit das PS4-Podiumstrio. Dahinter landet mit Melty Blood: Type Lumina noch ein weiterer PS4-Titel, bevor die Switch-Version von FIFA 22 den fünften Platz ergattert.

Die Software-Verkaufscharts:

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Falcom, 09/30/21) – 50,114 (New)

[PS4] FIFA 2022 (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 25,936 (New)

[PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 20,393 (132,245)

[PS4] Melty Blood: Type Lumina (DELiGHTWORKS, 09/30/21) – 18,833 (New)

[NSW] FIFA 2022 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 13,385 (New)

[NSW] Melty Blood: Type Lumina (DELiGHTWORKS, 09/30/21) – 11,604 (New)

[NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 10,862 (137,179)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,005 (4,073,252)

[NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + DLC-Set (Bandai Namco, 09/24/21) – 9,897 (51,971)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,611 (2,214,466)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 8,262 (2,851,394)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,786 (4,439,018)

[PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 7,337 (207,005)

[PS5] FIFA 2022 (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 6,984 (New)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,980 (2,387,572)

[NSW] B-Project: Ryuusei Fantasia (MAGES., 09/30/21) – 5,387 (New)

[NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 5,342 (4,152,599)

[NSW] Alice in the Country of Hearts (Idea Factory, 09/30/21) – 4,746 (New)

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (02/12/21) – 4,422 (895,003)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons ( 03/20/20) – 4,066 (6,891,924)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch – 32.086 (17.165.354) PlayStation 5 – 11.014 (909.143) Switch Lite – 8.377 (4.080.134) Xbox Series S – 2.763 (35.387) PlayStation 5 Digital – 1.781 (175.875) Xbox Series X – 1.372 (63.757) PlayStation 4 – 933 (7.812.506) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 474 (1.174.545)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki, Falcom