Japanische Verkaufscharts: Blue Reflection kann Demon Slayer nicht vom Thron stoßen

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 18. bis zum 24. Oktober 2021 liegen vor. Es gab nur einen Neueinsteiger in den Top 20. Blue Reflection: Second Light (Demo jetzt bei uns verfügbar) kann mit der PS4-Version bis auf den zweiten Platz vorrücken. Den ersten Platz verteidigt Demon Slayer.

[PS4] Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 15.996 (110.845)

[PS4] Blue Reflection: Second Light (Koei Tecmo, 10/21/21) – 14.048 (New)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10.155 (2.879.734)

[NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 9,999 (119.018)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9.360 (4.469.716)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,695 (4.103.819)

[NSW] Blue Reflection: Second Light (Koei Tecmo, 10/21/21) – 8.380 (New)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,306 (2.243.119)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,581 (6.909.879)

[NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 6.280 (4.169.875)

[PS4] Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft, 10/07/21) – 4.422 (48.558)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,378 (2.404.172)

[PS4] FIFA 2022 (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 4.174 (39.522)

[NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 3.840 (154.524)

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (02/12/21) – 3.597 (908.393)

[PS4] The Idolmaster: Starlit Season (Bandai Namco, 10/14/21) – 3.257 (18.854)

[NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarott (Bamco, 09/24/21) – 3.074 (64.247)

[NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.049 (818.046)

[PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 2.768 (148.556)

[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.678 (2.007.708)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED Model – 61.169 (242.072) Switch – 38,658 (17.267.673) PlayStation 5 – 11.526 (951.035) Switch Lite – 8.295 (4.106.660) Xbox Series S – 3.815 (45.675) PlayStation 5 Digital – 2.754 (182.857) PlayStation 4 – 462 (7.814.542) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 449 (1.175.772) Xbox Series X – 74 (64.992)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, Sega, Aniplex / Cyberconnect2