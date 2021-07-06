Xbox Game Pass lässt es in der ersten Juli-Hälfte etwas ruhiger angehen

Microsoft hat das Line-up des Xbox Game Pass für die erste Juli-Hälfte vorgestellt. Nachdem es erst vor ein paar Wochen 10 neue Bethesda-Games und Yakuza: Like a Dragon als E3-Überraschung gab, lässt man es im Juni erstmal ruhiger angehen.
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass sind:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Going Under (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juli – Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud)
- 8. Juli – Tropico 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juli – UFC 4 (Konsole)
- 15. Juli – Bloodroots (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juli – Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juli – The Medium (Cloud)
Darüber hinaus gibt man bekannt, dass Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) jetzt auch auf PCs und Apple-Geräten verfügbar ist. Ihr benötigt dafür einen Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Ein paar Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass im Juli auch wieder und das wären:
- 14. Juli – EA Sports UFC (EA Play) (Konsole)
- 14. Juli – EA Sports UFC 2 (EA Play) (Konsole)
- 15. Juli – Endless Space 2 (PC)
- 15. Juli – Downwell (PC)
- 15. Juli – CrossCode (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Übrigens: Wer ein Abo des Xbox Game Pass hat, hat nicht nur mehr Spiele, sondern auch mehr Kontakte zu Freunden und Familie. Zumindest über Online-Funktionen von Videospielen. So sagt es eine neue Studie, die Microsoft kürzlich veröffentlicht hat.
