Xbox Game Pass findet in der zweiten Juni-Hälfte zurück zu alter Stärke

Die erste Juni-Hälfte des Xbox Game Pass‘ gestaltete sich quantitativ etwas mau. Nur vier neue Spiele, da war man bisher mehr gewohnt. Der Xbox Game Pass schnürt eben inzwischen Erwartungen. Die E3 rückte das Bild gerade, es folgten weitere 10 Bethesda-Games.

In der zweiten Juni-Hälfte kehrt der Xbox Game Pass nun zumindest quantitativ wieder zu alter Stärke zurück. Aber auch qualitativ haben es die Spiele in sich. Diese Spiele erwarten euch heute und in den nächsten Tagen:

Jetzt verfügbar – Worms Rumble (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Medieval Dynasty (PC)

24. Juni – Iron Harvest (PC)

24. Juni – Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Konsole und PC)

24. Juni – Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC)

1. Juli – Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)

1. Juli – Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

1. Juli – Gang Beasts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

1. Juli – Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

1. Juli – Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Außerdem unterstützen weitere Titel Touch Control:

Dirt 5

Double Kick Heroes

Eastshade

Empire of Sin

Haven

Octopath Traveler

Torchlight III

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

30. Juni – Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

30. Juni – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

30. Juni – Mistover (PC)

30. Juni – Monster Hunter World (Cloud und Konsole)

30. Juni – Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)

30. Juni – Outer Wilds (Cloud und Konsole)

30. Juni – Soulcalibur VI (Konsole)

30. Juni – The Messenger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Übrigens: Wer ein Abo des Xbox Game Pass hat, hat nicht nur mehr Spiele, sondern auch mehr Kontakte zu Freunden und Familie. Zumindest über Online-Funktionen von Videospielen. So sagt es eine neue Studie, die Microsoft kürzlich veröffentlicht hat.

