Xbox Game Pass im April mit Grand Theft Auto V, Disneyland Adventures und mehr

Zum Start in den neuen Monat hat Microsoft natürlich auch wieder das Programm für den Xbox Game Pass in der ersten Monatshälfte vorgestellt. Bis zum 15. April erwarten euch wieder einige neue Games.
- 8. April – Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud und Konsole)
- 8. April – Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 8. April – Disneyland Adventures (Cloud)
- 8. April – Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud)
- 12. April – NHL 21 (Konsole) EA Play
- 15. April – Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 15. April – Pathway (PC) ID@Xbox
Darüber hinaus treibt Microsoft auch das Cloud-Gaming-Programm weiter voran. Dort ist jetzt zum Beispiel auch Octopath Traveler verfügbar. Dafür braucht ihr einen Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Dann könnt ihr auch über Android-Geräte zocken, viele Spiele unterstützen Xbox Touch Control. An dieser Front will Microsoft künftig auch viele Spiele-Klassiker verfügbar machen.
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 15. April – Deliver Us the Moon (Konsole und PC)
- 15. April – Gato Roboto (Konsole und PC)
- 15. April – Wargroove (Konsole und PC)
- 16. April – Madden 15 (Konsole) EA Play
- 16. April – Madden 16 (Konsole) EA Play
- 16. April – Madden 17 (Konsole) EA Play
- 16. April – Madden 18 (Konsole) EA Play
- 16. April – Madden 25 (Konsole) EA Play
- 16. April – NHL 18 (Konsole) EA Play
- 16. April – NHL 19 (Konsole) EA Play
Wenn ihr zum Xbox Game Pass Ultimate greift*, dann sind auch alle Vorteile von Xbox Live Gold* enthalten. Dazu zählen neben dem Multiplayer-Zugang die Games with Gold und Deals with Gold sowie die Free Play Days.
Bildmaterial: Microsoft
