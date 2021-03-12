Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury verteidigt die Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 1. März bis zum 7. März 2021 liegen vor. Und leider setzen sich die ereignisreichen Wochen nicht fort. Die dieswöchigen Charts sind ziemlich harmlos. Bester Neueinsteiger ist die PS5-Version von Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
- 01./03. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 53.603 / 476.387 (-28%)
- 02./01. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) – 33.677 / 236.073 (-83%)
- 03./04. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 31.760 / 2.006.555 (-22%)
- 04./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 20.197 / 2.433.274 (+6%)
- 05./02. [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) {2021.02.26} (¥6.800) – 19.841 / 112.902 (-79%)
- 06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 14.684 / 3.714.231 (+8%)
- 07./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 12.052 / 4.187.325 (+21%)
- 08./07. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 11.731 / 6.680.145 (-12%)
- 09./12. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Pokémon Co.) – 10.094 / 3.990.761 (+11%)
- 10./10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.760 / 1.843.633 (-7%)
- 11./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 8.268 / 3.804.870 (-9%)
- 12./14. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.075 / 654.740 (-13%)
- 13./17. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 4.839 / 1.789.500 (+12%)
- 14./16. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.533 / 1.838.142 (+1%)
- 15./21. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18}- 3.960 / 568.992 (+26%)
- 16./13. [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 3.953 / 41.938 (-34%)
- 17./20. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 3.669 / 76.868 (+9%)
- 18./18. [PS4] Little Nightmares II (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 3.096 / 22.922 (-28%)
- 19./00. [PS5] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) {2021.03.02} (¥5.990) – 2.861 / NEW
- 20./26. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 2.097 / 124.843 (-14%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 89.927 (78.049)
- PS5 – 22.549 (33.838)
- PS4 – 3.145 (3.217)
- 3DS – 790 (673)
- XBS – 566 (1.487)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo
