Japanische Verkaufscharts: Endlich mal wieder Bewegung an der Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 22. bis zum 28. Februar 2021 liegen vor. Und da ist doch tatsächlich mal wieder etwas los an der Spitze! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury muss den Hut nehmen. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town* verkauft sich in der Launchwoche über 200.000 Mal und landet somit auf Platz 1. Gefolgt von Bravely Default II, das sich aber nur etwa 93.000 Mal verkaufen konnte.

Bravely Default II steht allerdings hinten an, wenn es um die Gesamtserie geht. Der Erstling konnte sich auf Nintendo 3DS einst etwa 145.000 Mal verkaufen und auch Bravely Second ging mit etwa 97.000 über die Ziellinie Unbeachtet bei diesem Vergleich bleiben natürlich Downloadzahlen und Hardwarebasis.

01./00. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town {2021.02.25} (¥5.980) – 202.396 / NEW

02./00. [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) {2021.02.26} (¥6.800) – 93.061 / NEW

03./01. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 74.811 / 422.784 (-24%)

04./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 40.610 / 1.974.795 (-2%)

05./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 19.032 / 2.413.077 (-20%)

06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.575 / 3.699.547 (+1%)

07./04. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 13.332 / 6.668.414 (-3%)

08./00. [NSW] Uta no Prince-Sama (Broccoli) {2021.02.25} (¥5.800) – 10.588 / NEW

09./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 9.957 / 4.175.273 (+7%)

10./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.386 / 1.834.873 (+11%)

11./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 9.115 / 3.796.602 (+7%)

12./09. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 9.069 / 3.980.667 (+17%)

13./10. [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 5.994 / 37.985 (-20%)

14./11. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.828 / 649.665 (+0%)

15./00. [NSW] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito) {2021.02.25} (¥6.800) – 5.341 / NEW

16./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.479 / 1.833.609 (-7%)

17./13. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.325 / 1.784.661 (-3%)

18./14. [PS4] Little Nightmares (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 4.289 / 19.826 (-2%)

19./00. [PS4] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito) {2021.02.25} (¥6.800) – 3.540 / NEW

20./15. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 3.363 / 73.199 (-2%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 78.049 (74.298)

PS5 – 33.838 (25.037)

PS4 – 3.217 (2.949)

XBS – 1.487 (230)

3DS – 673 (827)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, Marvelous, XSEED Games