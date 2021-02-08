News

Nintendo Switch: Videospiel-Schnäppchen heute dank Coupons bei Amazon

Amazon hat etliche und scheinbar recht zusammenhangslos ausgewählte Spiele für Nintendo Switch und PlayStation 4 heute attraktiv im Preis gesenkt. Vermutlich ist das eine Reaktion auf andere Händleraktionen. Der Rabatt erfolgt über Coupons, die ihr jeweils auf der Produktseite aktivieren müsst. Den Nachlass seht ihr dann an der Kasse.

Nachfolgend eine kleine Auswahl für euch!

…wird laufend erweitert…

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, Square Enix

