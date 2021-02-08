Nintendo Switch: Videospiel-Schnäppchen heute dank Coupons bei Amazon

Amazon hat etliche und scheinbar recht zusammenhangslos ausgewählte Spiele für Nintendo Switch und PlayStation 4 heute attraktiv im Preis gesenkt. Vermutlich ist das eine Reaktion auf andere Händleraktionen. Der Rabatt erfolgt über Coupons, die ihr jeweils auf der Produktseite aktivieren müsst. Den Nachlass seht ihr dann an der Kasse.
Nachfolgend eine kleine Auswahl für euch!
- Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros für 37,81 Euro*
- Ni no Kuni für 23,52 Euro* (Switch)
- Collection of Mana für 21,99 Euro* (Switch)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars für 39,49 Euro* (Switch)
- Final Fantasy VII & VIII Remastered für 33,61 Euro* (Switch)
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster für 33,50* (Switch)
- Trials of Mana für 30,24 Euro* (Switch)
- Layton’s Mystery Journey für 31,92 Euro* (Switch)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker für 33,60 Euro* (Switch)
- The World Ends With You -Final Remix- für 35,29 Euro* (Switch)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 für 42,01 Euro* (Switch)
- Atelier Ryza 2 für 50,41 Euro* (Switch, PS4)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night für 23,52 Euro* (Switch, PS4)
- NieR Automata – Game of the YoRHa für 16,80 Euro* (PS4)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice für 16,80 Euro* (PS4)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered für 16,80 Euro* (PS4)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life für 16,80 Euro* (PS4)
- Catherine: Full Body für 16,80 Euro* (PS4)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising für 32,76 Euro* (PS4, PS5)
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox für 50,40 Euro* (PS4)
…wird laufend erweitert…
Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, Square Enix
