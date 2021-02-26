Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario bleibt das Maß der Dinge

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 15. Februar bis zum 21. Februar 2021 liegen vor und Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury konnte die Spitzenposition mit Leichtigkeit verteidigen. Weitere 98.000 Einheiten gingen auf das Konto des Klempners.
- 01./01. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 97.955 / 347.973 (-61%)
- 02./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 41.508 / 1.934.185 (-11%)
- 03./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 23.686 / 2.394.045 (-2%)
- 04./05. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 13.677 / 6.655.082 (-16%)
- 05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.478 / 3.685.972 (-18%)
- 06./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 9.326 / 4.165.316 (-8%)
- 07./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 8.521 / 3.787.487 (+12%)
- 08./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.423 / 1.825.487 (-17%)
- 09./10. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 7.720 / 3.971.598 (-7%)
- 10./03. [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 7.521 / 31.991 (-69%)
- 11./12. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.822 / 643.837 (-18%)
- 12./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.800 / 1.829.130 (-19%)
- 13./14. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 4.470 / 1.780.336 (-3%)
- 14./07. [PS4] Little Nightmares II (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 4.374 / 15.537 (-61%)
- 15./15. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 3.444 / 69.836 (-16%)
- 16./18. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) (¥6.480) – 2.785 / 561.890 (-26%)
- 17./19. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) – 2.707 / 542.447 (-23%)
- 18./17. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) {2020.11.12} – 2.655 / 139.836 (-32%)
- 19./23. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) {2020.12.03} (¥5.800) – 2.642 / 73.490 (-8%)
- 20./22. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung (Koei Tecmo) – 2.570 / 347.076 (-14%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 74.298 (109.615)
- PS5 – 25.037 (22.890)
- PS4 – 2.949 (4.407)
- 3DS – 827 (797)
- XBS – 230 (136)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo
