Japanische Verkaufscharts: Dauerbrenner Momotaro Dentetsu verteidigt die Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 11. bis zum 17. Januar 2021 liegen vor. Einmal mehr kann Dauerbrenner Momotaro Dentetsu die Spitze verteidigen, allerdings gibt es auch keine populären Neueinsteiger. Und es gibt auch nur einige Positionswechsel, insgesamt bleibt die gesamte Top 20 von Nintendo-Switch-Games dominiert.
- 01./01. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 107.064 / 1.617.601 (+23%)
- 02./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 36.009 / 6.553.618 (-20%)
- 03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 35.397 / 2.237.398 (-20%)
- 04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 26.636 / 3.601.699 (-22%)
- 05./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 17.099 / 4.109.327 (-29%)
- 06./06. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 15.295 / 601.384 (-27%)
- 07./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 14.430 / 1.774.814 (-28%)
- 08./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 11.640 / 3.743.798 (-16%)
- 09./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 10.069 / 1.797.617 (-22%)
- 10./11. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Pokémon Co.) (¥5.980) – 9.882 / 3.929.246 (-18%)
- 11./08. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) – 8.283 / 521.508 (-41%)
- 12./14. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) (¥4.980) – 7.177 / 117.058 (-22%)
- 13./12. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 6.623 / 543.257 (-40%)
- 14./17. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 6.339 / 1.755.290 (-13%)
- 15./13. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild + Erweiterungspass – 6.302 / 188.086 (-35%)
- 16./15. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer) (¥5.800) – 6.175 / 56.055 (-21%)
- 17./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 5.870 / 1.019.072 (-24%)
- 18./19. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung (Koei Tecmo) – 4.593 / 331.047 (-31%)
- 19./20. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Sega) {2020.12.10} (¥4.990) – 4.453 / 81.545 (-29%)
- 20./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 4.270 / 50.841 (-5%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 170.691 (167.596)
- PS5 – 7.328 (11.164)
- PS4 – 3.422 (6.820)
- 3DS – 546 (551)
- XBS – 160 (109)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, Konami
