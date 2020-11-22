Japanische Verkaufscharts: Der erste PS5-Titel landet nur auf Rang 10

Die aktuellen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 9. November bis zum 15. November 2020 liegen vor. Es ist die Verkaufswoche, in der PlayStation 5 an den Start ging. Zur Einordnung der Hardware-Verkaufszahlen haben wir bereits hier berichtet. Die Software kann sich in den Charts nicht prominent platzieren. Der erste PS5-Titel ist Marvel’s Spider-Man auf Rang 10.
- 01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War (Sony) {2020.11.13} (¥7.900) – 84.475 / NEW
- 02./00. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft) {2020.11.10} (¥8.400) – 45.055 / NEW
- 03./00. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) {2020.11.12} (¥4.980) – 32.906 / NEW
- 04./03. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 32.585 / 5.974.018 (+3%)
- 05./01. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) – 31.073 / 270.347 (-54%)
- 06./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 24.115 / 1.807.723 (-35%)
- 07./00. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) {2020.11.12} (¥4.980) – 22.955 / NEW
- 08./00. [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) {2020.11.12} (¥5.900) – 22.882 / NEW
- 09./00. [NSW] Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory {2020.11.11} (¥6.800) – 22.813 / NEW
- 10./00. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) {2020.11.12} (¥5.900) – 18.640 / NEW
- 11./00. [PS5] Demon’s Souls (Sony) {2020.11.12} (¥7.900) – 18.607 / NEW
- 12./00. [NSW] Medabots Classics Plus (Imagineer) {2020.11.12} (¥4.980) – 18.492 / NEW
- 13./00. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory {2020.11.11} (¥6.800) – 18.120 / NEW
- 14./04. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2020.11.06} (¥8.689) – 12.986 / 31.624 (-30%)
- 15./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.390 / 3.261.225 (-16%)
- 16./00. [NSW] Piofiore: Episodio 1926 (Idea Factory) {2020.11.12} (¥6.500) – 8.528 / NEW
- 17./09. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.545 / 1.559.387 (-7%)
- 18./08. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 6.132 / 379.303 (-28%)
- 19./00. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War (Sony) {2020.11.13} (¥8.800) – 6.045 / NEW
- 20./14. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 5.352 / 3.877.266 (-11%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- PS5 – 118.085
- NSW – 116.267 (139.200)
- XBS – 20.534
- PS4 – 2.974 (3.275)
- 3DS – 497 (561)
- XB1 – 25 (29)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Activision
