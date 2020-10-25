Japanische Verkaufscharts: Mario Kart Live rast an die Spitze

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 12. bis zum 18. Oktober 2020 schiebt sich mit Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ein Neueinsteiger an die Spitze. Die Neuauflage des RPG-Klassikers Moon schiebt sich auch in die Top 10. In den Hardware-Charts hat natürlich weiterhin Nintendo Switch die Nase vorn.

01./00. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Nintendo) {2020.10.16} (¥9.980) – 73.918 / NEW

02./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 34.547 / 5.862.668 (-8%)

03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 27.303 / 1.696.146 (-19%)

04./04. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 14.797 / 345.045 (-33%)

05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.928 / 3.220.146 (-14%)

06./00. [NSW] Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Onion Games) (¥8.000) – 10.154 / NEW

07./01. [PS4] FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥7.909) – 7.111 / 46.263 (-82%)

08./07. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Pokémon Co.) (¥5.980) – 6.720 / 3.766.636 (-6%)

09./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.471 / 1.531.498 (-6%)

10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 6.301 / 3.855.901 (-4%)

11./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.140 / 1.577.148 (-13%)

12./10. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 4.668 / 407.933 (-21%)

13./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.418 / 3.584.497 (-10%)

14./06. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) (¥5.091) – 4.278 / 16.268 (-64%)

15./13. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 3.662 / 1.666.628 (-12%)

16./16. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.314 / 913.725 (-10%)

17./15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft) (¥3.600) – 3.159 / 34.267 (-16%)

18./14. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update (Konami) – 3.043 / 48.684 (-27%)

19./00. [NSW] Yomi wo Saku Hana (Experience) {2020.10.15} (¥7.800) – 2.731 / NEW

20./00. [NSW] Hardcore Mecha (Game Source Entertainment) (¥4.380) – 2.608 / NEW



Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 95.852 (108.575)

PS4 – 3.517 (4.533)

3DS – 856 (947)

XB1 – 58 (30)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Nintendo / Velan Studios