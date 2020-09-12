Japanische Verkaufscharts: Ring Fit Adventure klettert an die Spitze der Charts

In der aktuellen japanischen Verkaufswoche vom 31. August bis zum 6. September 2020 klettert Ring Fit Adventure an die Spitze des Rankings. Auch wenn es eine Woche ohne den ganz großen Neueinsteiger war, so reichen über 63.000 verkaufte Einheiten doch auch in den allermeisten anderen Wochen zum ersten Platz.

Insofern ein großer Erfolg für Ring Fit Adventure und eine Belohnung dafür, dass Nintendo offenbar endlich so etwas wie eine flächendeckende Verfügbarkeit sicherstellen konnte. Das war nicht nur in Japan lange ein Problem, sondern auch im Westen. Auch hierzulande ist Ring Fit Adventure aber derzeit wieder zum normalen Preis sofort lieferbar*. Auf dem zweiten Platz landet Neueinsteiger Marvel’s Avengers.

01./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 63.958 / 1.483.985 (+19%)

02./00. [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (¥7.980) – 42.979 / NEW

03./04. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} – 32.136 / 5.660.598 (-7%)

04./11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.523 / 3.145.381 (+11%)

05./10. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 13.410 / 362.420 (+7%)

06./09. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 9.563 / 385.143 (-28%)

07./00. [PS4] NBA 2K21 (Take-Two) {2020.09.04} (¥7.000) – 8.541 / NEW

08./16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 7.725 / 3.817.668 (+27%)

09./01. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Nihon Falcom) – 7.606 / 91.286 (-91%)

10./12. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 7.318 / 215.075 (+0%)

11./13. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 6.960 / 3.724.957 (+0%)

12./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.916 / 3.551.679 (+1%)

13./17. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.939 / 1.494.098 (+4%)

14./18. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.819 / 1.543.965 (+12%)

15./15. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 5.719 / 244.110 (-11%)

16./03. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remaster (Square Enix) – 5.137 / 54.094 (-90%)

17./07. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition (Bamco) {2020.08.27} (¥6.680) – 4.346 / 19.934 (-72%)

18./20. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 3.996 / 1.641.050 (+12%)

19./24. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} – 3.897 / 289.438 (+28%)

20./19. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 3.565 / 177.864 (-5%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 77.611 (78.773)

PS4 – 1.816 (1.926)

3DS – 923 (1.011)

XB1 – 29 (28)

