Japanische Verkaufscharts: Hajimari no Kiseki erobert Platz 1

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 24. August bis zum 30. August 2020 liegen vor. Diesmal gibt es in den Top 10 wirklich einige Neueinsteiger! Das neue The Legend of Heroes erobert Platz 1. Die Switch-Version von Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition ist deutlich beliebter als die PS4-Fassung, aber beide landen in den Top 5. Hierzulande gibt es leider keine Handelsversion. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions* muss sich mit den Folgeplätzen zufrieden geben. Dazwischen landet mit Jump Force eine weitere Portierung für Nintendo Switch.

01./00. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Falcom) {2020.08.27} (¥7.800) – 83.680 / NEW

02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 53.594 / 1.420.027 (+75%)

03./00. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered {2020.08.27} (¥4.800) – 48.957 / NEW

04./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 34.401 / 5.628.462 (-20%)

05./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered {2020.08.27} (¥4.800) – 30.169 / NEW

06./00. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions {2020.08.27} (¥7.600) – 16.678 / NEW

07./00. [NSW] Jump Force: Deluxe Edition (Bamco) {2020.08.27} (¥6.680) – 15.588 / NEW

08./00. [PS4] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions {2020.08.27} (¥7.600) – 13.828 / NEW

09./03. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 13.226 / 375.580 (-22%)

10./04. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 12.520 / 349.010 (-12%)

11./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.136 / 3.131.858 (-12%)

12./06. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥6.980) – 7.310 / 207.757 (-23%)

13./08. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) – 6.936 / 3.717.997 (-13%)

14./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.830 / 3.544.763 (-8%)

15./07. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) – 6.432 / 238.391 (-31%)

16./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.105 / 3.809.943 (-16%)

17./11. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.715 / 1.488.159 (-11%)

18./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.193 / 1.538.146 (-11%)

19./13. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 3.765 / 174.299 (-30%)

20./16. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 3.567 / 1.637.054 (+2%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 78.773 (70.129)

PS4 – 1.926 (883)

3DS – 1.011 (1.171)

XB1 – 28 (24)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki, Falcom