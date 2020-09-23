Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen aus der aktuellen Ausgabe des japanischen Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Titeln, die wie üblich von vier Rezensenten unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören diesmal unter anderem Into the Breach (Switch) und KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love for this Tempting Attire (PS4, Switch).

Into the Breach (Switch) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]

MO: Astray (Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

NBA 2K21 (PS4, Switch) – 8/7/8/8 [31/40]

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love for this Tempting Attire (PS4, Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Nevaeh (Switch) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]

Vaster Claws III: Dragon Slayer of the God World ~Offline Ver. (PS4) – 7/6/7/7 [27/40]

Bake ‘n Switch (Switch) – 7/7/6/6 [26/40]

Pack Master (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]

Super Soccer Blast (Switch) – 6/7/6/7 [26/40]

Terrorhythm (TRRT) (Switch) – 7/6/7/6 [26/40]

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love for this Tempting Attire, Mages, 5pb.