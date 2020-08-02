Die Neuerscheinungen im August 2020

Der meist ziemlich heiße Sommermonat August zeigt sich in den Releaselisten jedes Jahr recht träge. Auch in diesem Jahr dauert es bis Ende August, bevor wieder ziemlich gehäuft neue Videospiele erscheinen. Danmachi am 7. August, einige PC- und Mobile-Veröffentlichungen bis Mitte August sind die Ausnahmen. Erst in der Woche des 21. August geht es mit Aokana, Samurai Jack, New Super Lucky’s Tale und Kandagawa Jet Girls wieder richtig los. Bevor es dann in den letzten August-Tagen mit Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition, Nexomon: Extinction, Giraffe and Annika oder Captain Tsubasa wieder richtig heiß und kunterbunt wird.

Was sind eure Must-Haves in diesem Monat?

Unsere Games-Auswahl im August 2020:

VVVtunia (PS4): 6. August

(PS4): 6. August Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (Switch, PS4, PC): 7. August

(Switch, PS4, PC): 7. August Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu (Switch, PS4): 13. August

(Switch, PS4): 13. August Ever Forward (PC): 13. August (Nur Download)

(PC): 13. August (Nur Download) Death end re;Quest 2 (PC): 18. August (Nur Download)

(PC): 18. August (Nur Download) Cupid Parasite (Switch): 20. August

(Switch): 20. August Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Mobil): 20. August (Nur Download)

(Mobil): 20. August (Nur Download) RPG Maker MZ (PC): 20. August

(PC): 20. August Battletoads (Xbox One, PC): 20. August (Nur Download)

(Xbox One, PC): 20. August (Nur Download) Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PS4, Switch): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

(PS4, Switch): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*) Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC): 21. August

(PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC): 21. August Collar x Malice – Unlimited – (Switch): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

(Switch): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*) New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, Xbox One): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

(PS4, Xbox One): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*) Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4, PC): 24. August (Nur Download)

(PS4, PC): 24. August (Nur Download) The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4): 27. August

(PS4): 27. August Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Mobile): 27. August (Nur Download)

(PS4, Switch, Mobile): 27. August (Nur Download) KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! Plus (PS4, Switch): 27. August

(PS4, Switch): 27. August Jump Force (Switch): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

(Switch): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*) Giraffe und Annika (PS4, Switch): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

(PS4, Switch): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*) Nexomon: Extinction (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

(PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*) Death end re;Quest 2 (PS4): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

(PS4): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*) Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Switch, PS4): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)

Bildmaterial: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Bandai Namco / Tamsoft