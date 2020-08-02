Die Neuerscheinungen im August 2020

Der meist ziemlich heiße Sommermonat August zeigt sich in den Releaselisten jedes Jahr recht träge. Auch in diesem Jahr dauert es bis Ende August, bevor wieder ziemlich gehäuft neue Videospiele erscheinen. Danmachi am 7. August, einige PC- und Mobile-Veröffentlichungen bis Mitte August sind die Ausnahmen. Erst in der Woche des 21. August geht es mit Aokana, Samurai Jack, New Super Lucky’s Tale und Kandagawa Jet Girls wieder richtig los. Bevor es dann in den letzten August-Tagen mit Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition, Nexomon: Extinction, Giraffe and Annika oder Captain Tsubasa wieder richtig heiß und kunterbunt wird.
Was sind eure Must-Haves in diesem Monat?
Unsere Games-Auswahl im August 2020:
- VVVtunia (PS4): 6. August
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (Switch, PS4, PC): 7. August
- Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu (Switch, PS4): 13. August
- Ever Forward (PC): 13. August (Nur Download)
- Death end re;Quest 2 (PC): 18. August (Nur Download)
- Cupid Parasite (Switch): 20. August
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Mobil): 20. August (Nur Download)
- RPG Maker MZ (PC): 20. August
- Battletoads (Xbox One, PC): 20. August (Nur Download)
- Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PS4, Switch): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC): 21. August
- Collar x Malice – Unlimited – (Switch): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
- New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, Xbox One): 21. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
- Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4, PC): 24. August (Nur Download)
- The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4): 27. August
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Mobile): 27. August (Nur Download)
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! Plus (PS4, Switch): 27. August
- Jump Force (Switch): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
- Giraffe und Annika (PS4, Switch): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
- Nexomon: Extinction (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
- Death end re;Quest 2 (PS4): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Switch, PS4): 28. August (bei Amazon bestellen*)
Bildmaterial: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Bandai Namco / Tamsoft
