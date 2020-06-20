Japanische Verkaufscharts: Nintendo-Switch-Games beherrschen gesamte Top 10

In der aktuellen japanischen Verkaufswoche vom 8. bis zum 14. Juni 2020 steht abermals Animal Crossing: New Horizons ganz oben. Es gibt aber keinen Neueinsteiger, der dem Mega-Hit gefährlich werden könnte. 51 Worldwide Games kann noch einmal den zweiten Platz verteidigen. Die gesamte Top 10 der Software-Charts besteht aus Spielen für Nintendo Switch. Auf Rang 11 folgt das erste PS4-Spiel und das ist ziemlich alt: The Last of Us Remastered wird von einigen Japanern wohl noch fix nachgeholt, bevor Part II erscheint.

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} – 77.259 / 4.860.488 (-21%)

02./02. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 47.181 / 111.624 (-27%)

03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 20.023 / 1.006.069 (-32%)

04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.727 / 2.986.454 (-11%)

05./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 8.692 / 3.455.342 (-6%)

06./04. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 7.950 / 115.525 (-53%)

07./10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.968 / 1.413.900 (-2%)

08./11. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 6.741 / 3.621.068 (+6%)

09./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 6.634 / 3.725.31 (-13%)

10./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.855 / 1.467.338 (-13%)

11./09. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (Sony) {2018.07.26} (¥1.990) – 4.489 / 89.460 (-38%)

12./16. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 3.579 / 247.071 (-6%)

13./17. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.352 / 1.597.496 (-2%)

14./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 3.201 / 925.405 (+0%)

15./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 3.165 / 926.856 (-28%)

16./18. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 2.720 / 653.434 (-17%)

17./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 2.522 / 852.196 (-2%)

18./20. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium (Take-Two) {2019.11.07} (¥3.500) – 2.360 / 62.556 (-19%)

19./15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation Hits] (Sony) (¥1.990) – 2.208 / 38.073 (-48%)

20./30. [NSW] Fishing Spirits (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 1.912 / 444.618 (+10%)

Die Hardware-Charts

NSW – 55.187 (68.192)

PS4 – 9.283 (21.291)

3DS – 1.004 (1.180)

XB1 – 104 (37)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo