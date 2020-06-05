Japanische Verkaufscharts: Auch Xenoblade Chronicles scheitert an Animal Crossing

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 25. bis zum 31. Mai 2020 unternimmt der nächste Neueinsteiger den Versuch, das bereits wochenlang erhältliche Animal Crossing: New Horizons vom Thron zu stoßen. Doch auch Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition gelingt dies nicht. Denkbar knapp! In den Hardware-Charts scheint Nintendo Switch zumindest für die vergangene Woche keine Lieferengpässe mehr gehabt zu haben. Die Konsole klettert auf über 100.000 verkaufte Einheiten.

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 102.749 / 4.685.419 (+0%)

02./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 90.789 / NEW

03./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure(Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 39.518 / 956.559 (+236%)

04./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure – Kai (Nihon Falcom) (¥3.980) – 12.047 / NEW

05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.415 / 2.965.844 (+16%)

06./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 10.041 / 3.437.424 (-1%)

07./00. [NSW] Uta no Prince-Sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade Love (Broccoli) – 9.216 / NEW

08./00. [PS4] Bayonetta & Vanquish (Sega) {2020.05.28} (¥3.990) – 7.397 / NEW

09./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 7.262 / 3.711.072 (+23%)

10./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.741 / 1.399.850 (+10%)

11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.827 / 1.456.920 (+21%)

12./10. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 5.707 / 3.607.959 (+27%)

13./06. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 5.048 / 919.287 (-14%)

14./08. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 4.964 / 239.699 (-13%)

15./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.338 / 1.590.728 (+12%)

16./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 3.108 / 919.001 (+11%)

17./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (Take-Two) (¥3.500) – 3.062 / 57.288 (+1%)

18./19. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.031 / 847.090 (+23%)

19./13. [NSW] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 2.996 / 96.809 (-20%)

20./12. [PS4] Trials of Mana(Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 2.973 / 129.811 (-27%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 107.593 (52.557)

PS4 – 5.867 (3.771)

3DS – 1.157 (2.084)

XB1 – 185 (223)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Nintendo / Monolith Soft