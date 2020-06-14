Japanische Verkaufscharts: Animal Crossing bleibt weiter oben auf

In der aktuellen japanischen Verkaufswoche vom 1. Juni bis zum 7. Juni 2020 steht Animal Crossing: New Horizons weiter ganz oben in der Gunst der Spielerinnen und Spieler. Zwei Neueinsteiger für Nintendo Switch schaffen es in die Top 5, aber nicht annähernd in die Nähe von Animal Crossing.

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 97.810 / 4.783.229 (-5%)

02./00. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 64.443 / NEW

03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 29.487 / 986.046 (-25%)

04./02. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – 16.786 / 107.575 (-82%)

05./00. [NSW] Kowloon Youma Gakuenki: Origin of Adventure (Arc System) – 11.774 / NEW

06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.883 / 2.976.727 (+4%)

07./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 9.226 / 3.446.650 (-8%)

08./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 7.610 / 3.718.682 (+5%)

09./27. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered [PlayStation Hits] (Sony) – 7.210 / 84.971 (+278%)

10./10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.082 / 1.406.932 (+5%)

11./12. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 6.368 / 3.614.327 (+12%)

12./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.563 / 1.462.483 (-5%)

13./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds (Sony) {2016.10.13} (¥4.900) – 4.529 / 108.879

14./13. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 4.404 / 923.691 ( -13%)

15./00. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation Hits] (Sony) {2019.10.04} (¥1.990) – 4.220 / 35.865

16./14. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 3.793 / 243.492 (-24%)

17./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.416 / 1.594.144 (+2%)

18./23. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 3.280 / 650.714 ( +46%)

19./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 3.203 / 922.204 (+3%)

20./17. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition (Take-Two) – 2.908 / 60.196 (-5%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 68.192 (107.593)

PS4 – 21.291 (5.867)

3DS – 1.180 (1.157)

XB1 – 37 (185)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo