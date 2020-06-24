Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen aus der aktuellen Ausgabe des japanischen Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Titeln, die wie üblich von vier Rezensenten unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören diesmal unter anderem Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4), Death Match Love Comedy! (PS4, Switch) und Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume (PS4, Switch).
- Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Death Match Love Comedy! (PS4, Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
- Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume (PS4, Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
- Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- One Way Heroics Plus (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Thy Sword (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Wan Nyan Doubutsu Byouin Pet o Tasukeru Daiji-na Oshigoto (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume, Nippon Ichi Software
