Xbox Game Pass: Alan Wake und Cities Skylines sind neu verfügbar

Der Monat Mai ist fast vorbei, doch Microsoft hat noch ein Update für den Xbox Game Pass in diesem Monat parat. Nachdem es schon einige tolle Spiele wie Red Dead Redemption 2, Streets of Rage 4 (bald auch physisch erhältlich*) und Final Fantasy IX gab, konzentriert sich das neuste Game-Pass-Update vor allem auf ID@Xbox-Games. Am 26. Mai folgt dann mit Minecraft Dungeons noch ein populäres Spiel. Außerdem
Neu im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:
- Bereits verfügbar – Golf with Your Friends (ID@Xbox)
- Bereits verfügbar – Alan Wake (ID@Xbox)
- Bereits verfügbar – Cities: Skylines (ID@Xbox)
- 26. Mai – Minecraft Dungeons
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:
- 29. Mai – #IDARB
- 29. Mai – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- 29. Mai – Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- 29. Mai – King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate
- 29. Mai – Old Man’s Journey
Neu im Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
- Bereits verfügbar – MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Bereits verfügbar – Alan Wake (ID@Xbox)
- Bereits verfügbar – Cities: Skylines (ID@Xbox)
- Vorinstallation verfügbar – Crusader Kings III
- 26. Mai – Minecraft Dungeons
- Schon bald verfügbar – Plebby Quest: The Crusades (ID@Xbox)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):
- 29. Mai – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- 29. Mai – Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- 29. Mai – Old Man’s Journey
- 29. Mai – Opus Magnum
- 29. Mai – Stealth Inc 2
