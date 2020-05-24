Xbox Game Pass: Alan Wake und Cities Skylines sind neu verfügbar

Der Monat Mai ist fast vorbei, doch Microsoft hat noch ein Update für den Xbox Game Pass in diesem Monat parat. Nachdem es schon einige tolle Spiele wie Red Dead Redemption 2, Streets of Rage 4 (bald auch physisch erhältlich*) und Final Fantasy IX gab, konzentriert sich das neuste Game-Pass-Update vor allem auf ID@Xbox-Games. Am 26. Mai folgt dann mit Minecraft Dungeons noch ein populäres Spiel. Außerdem

Neu im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:

Bereits verfügbar – Golf with Your Friends (ID@Xbox)

Bereits verfügbar – Alan Wake (ID@Xbox)

Bereits verfügbar – Cities: Skylines (ID@Xbox)

26. Mai – Minecraft Dungeons

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für Konsole:

29. Mai – #IDARB

29. Mai – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

29. Mai – Hydro Thunder Hurricane

29. Mai – King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate

29. Mai – Old Man’s Journey

Neu im Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):

Bereits verfügbar – MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Bereits verfügbar – Alan Wake (ID@Xbox)

Bereits verfügbar – Cities: Skylines (ID@Xbox)

Vorinstallation verfügbar – Crusader Kings III

26. Mai – Minecraft Dungeons

Schon bald verfügbar – Plebby Quest: The Crusades (ID@Xbox)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass für PC (Beta):

29. Mai – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

29. Mai – Hydro Thunder Hurricane

29. Mai – Old Man’s Journey

29. Mai – Opus Magnum

29. Mai – Stealth Inc 2

