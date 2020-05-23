Japanische Verkaufscharts: Animal Crossing nun allein physisch fast 4,5 Millionen Mal verkauft

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 11. bis zum 17. Mai 2020 ist nicht besonders viel los. Außer natürlich auf der Insel. Animal Crossing: New Horizons fährt Woche für Woche Zahlen jenseits der 100.000 Einheiten ein – allein physisch. Inzwischen wurden nur in Japan etwa 4,5 Million Datenträger und Downloadkarten verkauft. Dazu kommen dann noch die rein digitalen Verkäufe.

Ansonsten ist in den Software-Charts nicht viel los. Final Fantasy VII Remake arbeitet mühsam auf die Million hin. Der einzige Neueinstieg in den Top 20 obliegt Dragon Quest X, das Square Enix noch einmal in einer neuen Bundle-Version veröffentlicht hat.

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 129.659 / 4.480.117 (-33%)

02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 21.963 / 905.295 (-3%)

03./03. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 11.229 / 908.337 (-39%)

04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.286 / 2.946.455 (-43%)

05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 8.079 / 3.417.239 (-40%)

06./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.216 / 3.697.918 (-39%)

07./09. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 6.588 / 229.057 (-38%)

08./10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.063 / 1.387.002 (-35%)

09./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 (Square Enix) (¥4.800) – 5.657 / NEW

10./06. [PS4] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 5.467 / 122.753 (-57%)

11./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.424 / 1.446.263 (-49%)

12./30. [NSW] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 4.951 / 90.068 (+128%)

13./11. [NSW] Pokemon Schwer & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 4.047 / 3.597.755 (-47%)

14./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-5 (Square Enix) (¥4.800) – 3.867 / NEW

15./21. [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) {2018.12.20} (¥5.800) – 3.502 / 106.936 (+4%)

16./14. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.327 / 1.584.418 (-30%)

17./12. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.174 / 841.588 (-42%)

18./13. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 3.155 / 913.083 (-42%)

19./19. [PS4] GTA V: Premium Edition (Take-Two) (¥3.500) – 2.963 / 51.185 (-17%)

20./22. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (¥6.990) – 2.596 / 469.929 (-21%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 38.380

PS4 – 6.241

3DS – 1.028

XB1 – 32

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo