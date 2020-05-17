Japanische Verkaufscharts: Animal Crossing: New Horizons weiterhin oben auf

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts bis zum 10. Mai 2020 gibt es nur wenig Bewegung. Animal Crossing: New Horizons bleibt an der Spitze, gefolgt von Ring Fit Adventure und dem Final Fantasy VII Remake. In die Charts fließen Daten aus zwei Wochen, in der letzten Woche gab es aufgrund der japanischen Golden Week keine Charts von der Famitsu.

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 194.942 / 4.350.458 (-25%)

02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) (¥7.980) – 22.740 / 883.332 (-72%)

03./03. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 18.549 / 897.108 (-53%)

04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 17.924 / 2.936.169 (-12%)

05./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 13.467 / 3.409.160 (+9%)

06./04. [PS4] Trials of Mana (Square Enix) {2020.04.24} (¥5.980) – 12.836 / 117.286 (-47%)

07./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 11.808 / 3.690.702 (-12%)

08./06. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 10.639 / 1.440.839 (-24%)

09./10. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 10.580 / 222.469 (+11%)

10./11. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.271 / 1.380.939 (+10%)

11./12. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 7.585 / 3.593.708 (-1%)

12./14. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 5.489 / 838.414 (-12%)

13./17. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 5.438 / 909.928 (+0%)

14./18. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.743 / 1.581.091 (-11%)

15./16. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors (Bamco) {2020.03.26} (¥7.800) – 3.931 / 114.388 (-30%)

16./22. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Switch Version (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 3.921 / 435.651 (-8%)

17./25. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) – 3.813 / 249.423 (-5%)

18./13. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 (Capcom) {2020.04.03} (¥7.800) – 3.573 / 255.320 (-50%)

19./21. [PS4] GTA V: Premium Online Edition (Take-Two Japan) – 3.562 / 48.222 (-20%)

20./27. [NSW] Mario & Sonic: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) – 3.490 / 312.574 (-9%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 78.732

PS4 – 16.239

3DS – 1.711

XB1 – 125

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo