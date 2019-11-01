Japanische Verkaufscharts: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare schießt sich den Weg frei

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 21. bis zum 27. Oktober 2019 gibt es wieder einen neuen Spitzenreiter. Aus dem tiefsten Westen ballert sich Call of Duty: Modern Warfare an die Spitze! Mit 117.000 verkauften Einheiten landet es sogar sehr deutlich vor dem Vorwochensieger Ring Fit Adventure.
Tatsächlich erst jetzt ist übrigens Bloodstained in Japan erschienen. Mit nicht einmal 20.000 verkauften Einheiten auf beiden Plattformen kann man es kaum eine bedeutsame Veröffentlichung nennen. In den Hardware-Charts dominiert weiterhin Nintendo Switch vor PS4.
- 01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) – 117.670 / NEW
- 02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 64.045 / 132.542 (-6%)
- 03./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X (Square Enix) {2019.10.24} (¥3.800) – 34.836 / NEW
- 04./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X (Square Enix) {2019.10.24} (¥3.800) – 16.898 / NEW
- 05./02. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) – 16.495 / 82.688 (-75%)
- 06./00. [PS4] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Game Source) {2019.10.24} – 12.156 / NEW
- 07./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) – 11.090 / 412.997 (-30%)
- 08./00. [PS4] The Outer Worlds (Take-Two Japan) {2019.10.25} (¥6.800) – 10.659 / NEW
- 09./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.628 / 979.444 (-4%)
- 10./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.865 / 2.504.429 (-5%)
- 11./00. [NSW] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Game Source) {2019.10.24} – 7.677 / NEW
- 12./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.248 / 3.310.196 (-1%)
- 13./07. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 7.199 / 676.644 (-10%)
- 14./04. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bamco) {2019.10.10} (¥6.100) – 6.820 / 48.994 (-42%)
- 15./08. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) – 5.757 / 384.493 (-23%)
- 16./12. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Switch Version (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 5.243 / 203.994 (-12%)
- 17./11. [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) {2019.09.20} (¥5.980) – 4.739 / 224.366 (-29%)
- 18./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.976 / 1.429.612 (+1%)
- 19./17. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.682 / 1.135.677 (+1%)
- 20./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) (¥8.400) – 3.446 / 76.380 (-38%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 69.438 (54.067)
- PS4 – 7.422 (7.362)
- 3DS – 1.241 (1.110)
- XB1 – 81 (142)
- PSV – 23 (27)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Activision Blizzard
Aber auch seltsam das die japanische Version soviel später erschienen ist, ist doch quasi ein japanisches Spiel.
Ansonsten cool das Outer Worlds sich auch in Japan verkauft hat, wen auch nicht besonders oft, ich dachte sowas zündet in Japan garnicht.^^