Japanische Verkaufscharts: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare schießt sich den Weg frei

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 21. bis zum 27. Oktober 2019 gibt es wieder einen neuen Spitzenreiter. Aus dem tiefsten Westen ballert sich Call of Duty: Modern Warfare an die Spitze! Mit 117.000 verkauften Einheiten landet es sogar sehr deutlich vor dem Vorwochensieger Ring Fit Adventure.

Tatsächlich erst jetzt ist übrigens Bloodstained in Japan erschienen. Mit nicht einmal 20.000 verkauften Einheiten auf beiden Plattformen kann man es kaum eine bedeutsame Veröffentlichung nennen. In den Hardware-Charts dominiert weiterhin Nintendo Switch vor PS4.

01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) – 117.670 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 64.045 / 132.542 (-6%)

03./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X (Square Enix) {2019.10.24} (¥3.800) – 34.836 / NEW

04./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X (Square Enix) {2019.10.24} (¥3.800) – 16.898 / NEW

05./02. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) – 16.495 / 82.688 (-75%)

06./00. [PS4] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Game Source) {2019.10.24} – 12.156 / NEW

07./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) – 11.090 / 412.997 (-30%)

08./00. [PS4] The Outer Worlds (Take-Two Japan) {2019.10.25} (¥6.800) – 10.659 / NEW

09./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.628 / 979.444 (-4%)

10./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.865 / 2.504.429 (-5%)

11./00. [NSW] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Game Source) {2019.10.24} – 7.677 / NEW

12./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.248 / 3.310.196 (-1%)

13./07. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 7.199 / 676.644 (-10%)

14./04. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bamco) {2019.10.10} (¥6.100) – 6.820 / 48.994 (-42%)

15./08. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) {2019.09.06} (¥6.990) – 5.757 / 384.493 (-23%)

16./12. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Switch Version (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 5.243 / 203.994 (-12%)

17./11. [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) {2019.09.20} (¥5.980) – 4.739 / 224.366 (-29%)

18./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.976 / 1.429.612 (+1%)

19./17. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.682 / 1.135.677 (+1%)

20./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) (¥8.400) – 3.446 / 76.380 (-38%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 69.438 (54.067)

PS4 – 7.422 (7.362)

3DS – 1.241 (1.110)

XB1 – 81 (142)

PSV – 23 (27)

