Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario Maker 2 erobert die Spitze von Fire Emblem zurück

Bildmaterial: Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo
In einer schwachen japanischen Verkaufswoche vom 29. Juli bis zum 4. August 2019 kann sich Super Mario Maker 2 die Spitze der Software-Charts zurückschnappen. Fire Emblem: Three Houses hat das Nachsehen. Höchster Neueinsteiger ist Omega Labyrinth Life für Nintendo Switch.
- 01./03. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 36.486 / 454.569 (-4%)
- 02./01. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) {2019.07.26} (¥6.980) – 35.804 / 178.934 (-75%)
- 03./02. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Switch Version (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 23.924 / 71.624 (-50%)
- 04./05. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) (¥8.800) – 14.371 / 216.894 (-47%)
- 05./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 9.947 / 3.185.42 (+23%)
- 06./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.994 / 2.389.407 (+15%)
- 07./06. [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.07.24} (¥4.990) – 8.311 / 17.736 (-12%)
- 08./11. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.634 / 867.243 (+7%)
- 09./00. [NSW] Omega Labyrinth Life (D3Publisher) {2019.08.01} (¥7.800) – 6.643 / NEW
- 10./10. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 6.339 / 128.530 (-16%)
- 11./04. [NSW] Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous) {2019.07.25} (¥4.980) – 6.280 / 44.196 (-83%)
- 12./16. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.303 / 1.071.530 (+15%)
- 13./12. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 5.243 / 244.208 (-20%)
- 14./15. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.587 / 3.124.893(-1%)
- 15./20. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.469 / 1.371.866 (+10%)
- 16./00. [PS4] Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (Sega) {2019.08.01} (¥4.900) – 4.230 / NEW
- 17./17. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price] (Capcom) (¥2.990) – 4.046 / 12.439 (-4%)
- 18./08. [PSV] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥7.500) – 4.043 / 56.302 (-49%)
- 19./18. [NSW] Pokémon: Let’s Go! (Pokémon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 3.802 / 1.590.134 (-9%)
- 20./22. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 3.556 / 660.658 (+10%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 36.613 (42.689)
- PS4 – 10.054 (11.182)
- 3DS – 2.610 (2.667)
- PSV – 115 (243)
- XB1 – 48 (51)
via ResetEra
