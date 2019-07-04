Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario Maker 2 verkauft sich in der Startwoche 196.000 Mal

Bildmaterial: Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 klettert zum Launch in Japan sogleich an die Spitze der Verkaufscharts. Die Veröffentlichung gibt auch Nintendo Switch wieder einen Auftrieb. Erwähnenswert in den Charts sind außerdem Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball mit einem achtbaren Ergebnis und Samurai Shodown, die beide in den Top 5 landen.

01./00. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 196.153 / NEW

02./00. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 75.505 / NEW

03./01. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 40.376 / 191.097 (-73%)

04./00. [PS4] Samurai Shodown (SNK) {2019.06.27} (¥7.200) – 16.662 / NEW

05./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 10.161 / 3.140.500 (+22%)

06./00. [PS4] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Syukufuku wo! (Entergram) (¥7.980) – 8.856 / NEW

07./03. [NSW] Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Bamco) {2019.06.13} (¥6.100) – 8.749 / 65.544 (-40%)

08./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.108 / 2.348.789 (+20%)

09./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.795 / 830.685 (+10%)

10./08. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 7.781 / 1.565.955 (+65%)

11./02. [PS4] Yakuza 5 (Sega) {2019.06.20} (¥3.990) – 6.356 / 27.403 (-70%)

12./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.573 / 3.099.211 (+24%)

13./07. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.427 / 1.348.389 (+13%)

14./10. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 4.717 / 643.426 (+17%)

15./00. [PS4] Jinrui no Minasama he (Nippon Ichi Software) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 4.401 / NEW

16./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.800 / 1.049.023 (+41%)

17./11. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [Best Price] (Capcom) {2018.08.02} (¥4.990) – 3.550 / 64.658 (+7%)

18./00. [PSV] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Syukufuku wo! (Entergram) (¥7.980) – 3.371 / NEW

19./00. [NSW] Jinrui no Minasama he (Nippon Ichi) (¥6.980) – 3.316 / NEW

20./00. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (Sony) (¥1.990) – 3.181 / NEW



Die Hardware-Verkaufscharts:

NSW – 59.184 (29.058)

PS4 – 18.773 (15.711)

3DS – 2.713 (2.362)

XB1 – 178 (313)

PSV – 115 (128)

via ResetEra