Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario Maker 2 verkauft sich in der Startwoche 196.000 Mal

Bildmaterial: Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo
Super Mario Maker 2 klettert zum Launch in Japan sogleich an die Spitze der Verkaufscharts. Die Veröffentlichung gibt auch Nintendo Switch wieder einen Auftrieb. Erwähnenswert in den Charts sind außerdem Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball mit einem achtbaren Ergebnis und Samurai Shodown, die beide in den Top 5 landen.
- 01./00. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 196.153 / NEW
- 02./00. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 75.505 / NEW
- 03./01. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 40.376 / 191.097 (-73%)
- 04./00. [PS4] Samurai Shodown (SNK) {2019.06.27} (¥7.200) – 16.662 / NEW
- 05./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 10.161 / 3.140.500 (+22%)
- 06./00. [PS4] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Syukufuku wo! (Entergram) (¥7.980) – 8.856 / NEW
- 07./03. [NSW] Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Bamco) {2019.06.13} (¥6.100) – 8.749 / 65.544 (-40%)
- 08./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.108 / 2.348.789 (+20%)
- 09./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.795 / 830.685 (+10%)
- 10./08. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 7.781 / 1.565.955 (+65%)
- 11./02. [PS4] Yakuza 5 (Sega) {2019.06.20} (¥3.990) – 6.356 / 27.403 (-70%)
- 12./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.573 / 3.099.211 (+24%)
- 13./07. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.427 / 1.348.389 (+13%)
- 14./10. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 4.717 / 643.426 (+17%)
- 15./00. [PS4] Jinrui no Minasama he (Nippon Ichi Software) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 4.401 / NEW
- 16./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.800 / 1.049.023 (+41%)
- 17./11. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [Best Price] (Capcom) {2018.08.02} (¥4.990) – 3.550 / 64.658 (+7%)
- 18./00. [PSV] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Syukufuku wo! (Entergram) (¥7.980) – 3.371 / NEW
- 19./00. [NSW] Jinrui no Minasama he (Nippon Ichi) (¥6.980) – 3.316 / NEW
- 20./00. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (Sony) (¥1.990) – 3.181 / NEW
Die Hardware-Verkaufscharts:
- NSW – 59.184 (29.058)
- PS4 – 18.773 (15.711)
- 3DS – 2.713 (2.362)
- XB1 – 178 (313)
- PSV – 115 (128)
via ResetEra
Noch keine Kommentare