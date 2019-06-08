Japanische Verkaufscharts: Nintendo-Switch oben auf

By

Bildmaterial: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo

In der Woche vom 27. Mai bis zum 2. Juni 2019 zeigen sich die japanischen Verkaufscharts einmal mehr relativ ereignislos. So dominiert Nintendo Switch sowohl die Software-, als auch die Hardware-Charts. Einzige Neueinsteiger in den Top 20 sind VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action für Nintendo Switch und PS4 sowie Blood & Truth für PlayStation VR.

01./01. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 9.087 / 3.103.248 (+5%)

02./02. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.467 / 799.250 (+14%)

03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.867 / 2.318.053 (+9%)

04./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 5.912 / 1.541.306 (+27%)

05./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.512 / 3.078.583 (+3%)

06./09. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.695 / 1.328.235 (+15%)

07./05. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 4.635 / 625.770 (+0%)

08./07. [PS4] Days Gone (Sony) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) – 3.807 / 174.815 (-16%)

09./12. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 3.792 / 141.952 (+13%)

10./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.553 / 1.035.582 (+7%)

11./00. [NSW] VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (Playism) {2019.05.30} (¥3.480) – 2.464 / NEW

12./17. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Bamco) (¥6.800) – 2.079 / 119.374 (+0%)

13./08. [NSW] Resident Evil: Origins Collection (Capcom) {2019.05.23} (¥5.500) – 2.061 / 6.142 (-49%)

14./00. [PS4] VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (Playism) {2019.05.30} (¥3.480) – 2.026 / NEW

15./21. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 1.998 / 338.844 (+18%)

16./00. [PS4] Blood & Truth |PlayStation VR| (Sony) {2019.05.30} (¥4.900) – 1.986 / NEW

17./25. [NSW] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix) (¥6.800) – 1.919 / 36.946 (+30%)

18./19. [NSW] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) (¥5.800) – 1.868 / 35.343 (+1%)

19./27. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit (Nintendo) (¥7.980) – 1.843 / 59.815 (+38%)

20./24. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 1.734 / 1.973.635 (+14%)

Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 33.154 (25.936)

PS4 – 8.982 (9.642)

3DS – 2.255 (2.595)

PSV – 251 (314)

XB1 – 91 (92)

via ResetEra