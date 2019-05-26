Japanische Verkaufscharts: PS4-HD-Fassung von Ys: Memories of Celceta erobert ersten Platz

By

Bildmaterial: Ys: Memories of Celceta: Kai, Falcom

Die neue PS4-HD-Fassung von Ys: Memories of Celceta erobert den ersten Platz der japanischen Software-Charts in der Woche vom 13. bis zum 19. Mai 2019. Besonders schwer war das nicht, schon knapp 14.000 verkauften Einheiten reichten dafür mangels weiterer potenter Neueinsteiger. In den Hardware-Charts bleibt alles beim Alten, es gibt kaum Veränderungen gegenüber der Vorwoche.

01./00. [PS4] Ys: Memories of Celceta – Kai (Nihon Falcom) {2019.05.16} (¥3.980) – 13.895 / NEW

02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.507 / 3.085.499 (-16%)

03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.258 / 2.302.993 (-14%)

04./04. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.954 / 783.332 (-16%)

05./01. [PS4] Days Gone (Sony) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) – 6.276 / 166.459 (-48%)

06./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 5.991 / 1.530.747 (-2%)

07./05. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 5.087 / 616.477 (-30%)

08./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.524 / 3.067.711 (-11%)

09./07. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.518 / 1.319.464 (-21%)

10./08. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 4.068 / 134.812 (-27%)

11./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.578 / 1.028.715 (-29%)

12./11. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} (¥7.600) – 2.827 / 252.381 (-22%)

13./12. [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (Bamco) {2019.04.04} – 2.417 / 115.226 (-32%)

14./13. [NSW] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2019.04.25} – 1.930 / 31.617 (-32%)

15./17. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) – 1.904 / 829.578 (+0%)

16./15. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 1.680 / 335.154 (-24%)

17./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit (Nintendo) {2019.04.12} (¥7.980) – 1.657 / 56.635 (-36%)

18./19. [NSW] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix) {2019.04.11} – 1.563 / 33.549 (-13%)

19./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 1.507 / 1.970.377 (-16%)

20./18. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 1.390 / 723.278 (-25%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 32.564 (30.375) PS4 – 9.560 (11.264) 3DS – 2.529 (5.176) PSV – 290 (507) XB1 – 112 (168)

