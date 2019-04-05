Japanische Verkaufscharts: Yoshi hüpft an die Spitze

Bildmaterial: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Nintendo / Good-Feel

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 25. März bis zum 31. März 2019 zeigt sich erneut ein Neueinsteiger an der Spitze. Yoshi’s Crafted World gelingt der Einstieg auf Platz 1, noch vor Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, das allerdings auch eine gelungene zweite Woche hinlegt. In den Hardware-Charts bleibt alles beim Alten, Nintendo Switch kann den Abstand zu PS4 sogar wieder vergrößern.

01./00. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 53.327 / NEW <35,96%>

02./01. [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) {2019.03.22} – 44.733 / 202.281 (-72%)

03./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 19.802 / 2.993.955 (-6%)

04./08. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 17.106 / 551.473 (-4%)

05./00. [PS4] Winning Post 9 (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.28} (¥8.800) – 13.280 / NEW

06./12. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.664 / 2.203.456 (+1%)

07./16. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 10.431 / 660.392 (+14%)

08./02. [PS4] Super Robot Wars T (Bamco Games) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) – 10.360 / 98.453 (-88%)

09./14. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 10.006 / 1.556.950 (-7%)

10./15. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 9.765 / 1.074.272 (+5%)

11./18. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 8.727 / 2.979.450 (+11%)

12./09. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) – 8.686 / 173.389 (-43%)

13./10. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (¥8.400) – 8.175 / 87.178 (-46%)

14./17. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 7.921 / 1.342.331 (-8%)

15./04. [NSW] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) (¥4.800) – 7.117 / 35.626 (-75%)

16./03. [NSW] Super Robot Wars T (Bamco) {2019.03.20} (¥8.600) – 5.968 / 50.019 (-86%)

17./00. [NSW] Winning Post 9 (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.28} (¥8.800) – 5.583 / NEW

18./06. [PS4] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix) (¥4.800) – 4.989 / 26.030 (-76%)

19./21. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) – 4.668

20./00. [PS4] Call of Cthulhu (Oizumi Amuzio) {2019.03.28} (¥7.400) – 4.371 / NEW

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 50.367 (56.099)

PS4 – 24.899 (34.895)

3DS – 6.943 (7.943)

PSV – 402 (376)

XB1 – 80 (91)

via ResetEra