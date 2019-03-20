Japanische Verkaufscharts: Tom Clancy stiehlt der Strohhutbande in dieser Woche die Show

Bildmaterial: One Piece World Seeker, Bandai Namco / Ganbarion

Ooops! Das tief-westliche The Division 2 stiehlt One Piece: World Seeker in dieser Woche die Show in den japanischen Verkaufscharts. Dabei gibt sich die Strohhutbande alle Mühe, ein wenig Abwechslung zu bieten. Erstmals lockt eine offene Spielwelt. Trotzdem gehen nur etwa 51.000 Einheiten über die Ladentheken. The Division 2 kommt auf über 63.000 Einheiten.

01./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (¥8.400) – 63.817 / NEW

02./00. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bamco) {2019.03.14} (¥7.600) – 51.039 / NEW

03./01. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) – 33.149 / 149.350 (-71%)

04./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 20.706 / 2.953.145 (-12%)

05./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} – 16.997 / 516.540 (-15%)

06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.288 / 2.178.288 (-8%)

07./05. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 10.112 / 1.536.216 (-11%)

08./00. [PS4] LoveR (Kadokawa) {2019.03.14} (¥7.980) – 9.985 / NEW

09./00. [PS4] Judgment (Sega) {2018.12.13} (¥8.290) – 8.677 / 263.407

10./07. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 8.479 / 1.325.825 (-14%)

11./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 8.429 / 1.055.218 (-9%)

12./09. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.955 / 640.825 (-5%)

13./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.516 / 2.962.831 (-3%)

14./00. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Prologue (Atlus) {2019.03.14} (¥2.980) – 5.872 / NEW

15./00. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.14} (¥5.800) – 5.330 / NEW

16./13. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) – 5.236 / 790.805 (+16%)

17./00. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.14} (¥5.800) – 4.704 / NEW

18./00. [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: 2nd Rumble!! (Spike Chunsoft) (¥5.980) – 4.014 / NEW

19./19. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 2.883 / 743.782 (+3%)

20./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.760 / 1.962.818 (+2%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 56.954 (69.766)

PS4 – 32.221 (32.362)

3DS – 5.725 (5.718)

PSV – 870 (3.002)

XB1 – 136 (97)

via ResetEra