Japanische Verkaufscharts: Tom Clancy stiehlt der Strohhutbande in dieser Woche die Show

Ooops! Das tief-westliche The Division 2 stiehlt One Piece: World Seeker in dieser Woche die Show in den japanischen Verkaufscharts. Dabei gibt sich die Strohhutbande alle Mühe, ein wenig Abwechslung zu bieten. Erstmals lockt eine offene Spielwelt. Trotzdem gehen nur etwa 51.000 Einheiten über die Ladentheken. The Division 2 kommt auf über 63.000 Einheiten.
- 01./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (¥8.400) – 63.817 / NEW
- 02./00. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bamco) {2019.03.14} (¥7.600) – 51.039 / NEW
- 03./01. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) – 33.149 / 149.350 (-71%)
- 04./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 20.706 / 2.953.145 (-12%)
- 05./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} – 16.997 / 516.540 (-15%)
- 06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.288 / 2.178.288 (-8%)
- 07./05. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 10.112 / 1.536.216 (-11%)
- 08./00. [PS4] LoveR (Kadokawa) {2019.03.14} (¥7.980) – 9.985 / NEW
- 09./00. [PS4] Judgment (Sega) {2018.12.13} (¥8.290) – 8.677 / 263.407
- 10./07. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 8.479 / 1.325.825 (-14%)
- 11./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 8.429 / 1.055.218 (-9%)
- 12./09. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.955 / 640.825 (-5%)
- 13./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.516 / 2.962.831 (-3%)
- 14./00. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Prologue (Atlus) {2019.03.14} (¥2.980) – 5.872 / NEW
- 15./00. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.14} (¥5.800) – 5.330 / NEW
- 16./13. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) – 5.236 / 790.805 (+16%)
- 17./00. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 4 DX (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.14} (¥5.800) – 4.704 / NEW
- 18./00. [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: 2nd Rumble!! (Spike Chunsoft) (¥5.980) – 4.014 / NEW
- 19./19. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 2.883 / 743.782 (+3%)
- 20./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.760 / 1.962.818 (+2%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 56.954 (69.766)
- PS4 – 32.221 (32.362)
- 3DS – 5.725 (5.718)
- PSV – 870 (3.002)
- XB1 – 136 (97)
via ResetEra
