Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ist einsame Spitze, auch die PS4 legt gut zu

Die Veröffentlichung von Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in Japan lässt alle bisherigen Switch-Releases im Schatten stehen – wir hatten bereits darüber berichtet. Wie sich die Sache in den Gesamtcharts der Woche vom 3. bis zum 9. Dezember darlegt, seht ihr unten. Smash stößt Pokémon Let’s Go! vom Thron, das aber ebenfalls auf noch einmal fast 94.000 Einheiten kommt.

Der durch die Charts weg starke Zugewinn älterer Switch-Spiele ist natürlich einerseits dem Weihnachtsgeschäft geschuldet, andererseits dem Fakt, dass letzte Woche über 280.000 Switch-Geräte in Japan verkauft wurden. Auch PlayStation 4 verzeichnet einen starken Zugewinn. Derzeit gibt es in Japan ein attraktives Angebote mit zwei Gratis-Spielen.

01./00. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 1.220.535 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Pokémon: Let’s Go! (Pokémon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 93.787 / 1.012.247 (-1%)

03./03. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 69.861 / 489.767 (+40%)

04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 20.995 / 1.881.751 (+62%)

05./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 19.083 / 2.740.677 (+57%)

06./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 16.948 / 403.784 (+45%)

07./00. [PS4] Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) {2018.12.06} (¥7.980) – 16.100 / NEW

08./04. [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) {2018.11.20} (¥7.800) – 10.555 / 141.324 (-48%)

09./12. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 9.592 / 1.866.426 (+64%)

10./11. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 9.531 / 1.182.281 (+47%)

11./02. [3DS] Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (Atlus) {2018.11.29} (¥6.980) – 8.076 / 87.823 (-90%)

12./18. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 7.677 / 658.270 (+75%)

13./00. [PS4] Capcom Beat ‚Em Up Bundle {2018.12.06} (¥3.300) – 7.318 / NEW

14./09. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Sony) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900) – 6.515 / 485.497 (-19%)

15./16. [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo) {2018.11.08} (¥4.980) – 6.466 / 54.800 (+29%)

16./00. [NSW] Capcom Beat ‚Em Up Bundle {2018.12.06} (¥3.300) – 5.903 / NEW

17./26. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 5.113 / 236.220

18./20. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) (¥4.980) – 4.931 / 1.773.521 (+20%)

19./27. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) – 3.601 / 376.482

20./31. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Drive Kit (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 3.597 / 43.451

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 281.222 (120.546)

PS4 – 74.496 (20.410)

3DS – 14.272 (10.435)

PSV – 2.484 (1.798)

XB1 – 149 (285)

via ResetEra