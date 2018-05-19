Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

In dieser Woche gibt es im eShop für Nintendo Switch zahlreiche neue Games – aber auch wieder einige „alte“. Hyrule Warriors, Battle Chasers und Little Nightmares kennt man schon von anderen oder älteren Konsolen. The Banner Saga beginnt seine Reise nun ebenfalls auf Nintendo Switch. Mit Fox n Forests erscheint ein Pixel-Platformer im eShop, der in Deutschland entwickelt wurde. Außerdem bekommt Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles* einen Switch-Auftritt spendiert. Für den guten, alten Ninteno 3DS erscheint Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux*.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition*
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar*
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition*
- ACA NeoGeo Baseball Stars Professional
- The Adventures of Elena Temple
- The Banner Saga
- Fox n Forests
- FRAMED Collection
- Henry The Hamster Handler
- Ice Cream Surfer
- Invisiballs
- The Mystery of the Hudson Case
- Never Stop
- The Pinball Arcade
- SilverStarChess
- Splitter Critters
- White Night
- Wizard of Legend
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Urban Trial Playground (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux*
- Block-a-Pix Colour
Neue Angebote im eShop:
- 360 Breakout (Wii U)
- Annihilation (Wii U)
- Rund um die Welt mit Hello Kitty und Freunden (Nintendo 3DS)
- Art of Balance TOUCH! (Nintendo 3DS)
- Beyblade Evolution (Nintendo 3DS)
- BIT.TRIP SAGA (Nintendo 3DS)
- Brilliant Hamsters! (Nintendo 3DS)
- Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS)
- Double Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Double Breakout (Wii U)
- Excave II : Wizard of the Underworld (Nintendo 3DS)
- Excave III : Tower of Destiny (Nintendo 3DS)
- forma.8 (Wii U)
- Model 3D dein Fashion Shooting (Nintendo 3DS)
- Harvest Moon: Dorf des Himmelsbaumes (Nintendo 3DS)
- Harvest Moon: Geschichten zweier Städte (Nintendo 3DS)
- Hello Kitty & Friends: Rockin‘ World Tour (Nintendo 3DS)
- Hello Kitty and the Apron of Magic: Rhythm Cooking (Nintendo 3DS)
- Hello Kitty Kruisers (Wii U)
- Hometown Story (Nintendo 3DS)
- Jewel Master Cradle of Egypt 2 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Jewel Master Cradle Of Rome 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Concert Staff (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Jump Rope (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Magic Ball (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Quiz (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Tube Rider (Nintendo 3DS)
- Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails (Nintendo 3DS)
- Pinball Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- PONCHO (Wii U)
- Psycho Pigs (Nintendo 3DS)
- RTO (New Nintendo 3DS)
- RTO (Wii U)
- RTO 2 (New Nintendo 3DS)
- SADAME (Nintendo 3DS)
- Shifting World (Nintendo 3DS)
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Nintendo 3DS)
- Star Splash: Shattered Star (Wii U)
- Super Black Bass 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- The Gem Collector (Wii U)
- Triple Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Triple Breakout (Wii U)
- Unholy Heights (Nintendo 3DS)
- Virtue’s Last Reward (Nintendo 3DS)
via Nintendo