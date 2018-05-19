Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

By
Tony
19. Mai 2018Posted in: 3DS, Europa, News, Nintendo Switch, Wii U
Hyrule Warriors, Battle Chasers und Little Nightmares kennt man schon von anderen oder älteren Konsolen. The Banner Saga beginnt seine Reise nun...

In dieser Woche gibt es im eShop für Nintendo Switch zahlreiche neue Games – aber auch wieder einige „alte“. Hyrule Warriors, Battle Chasers und Little Nightmares kennt man schon von anderen oder älteren Konsolen. The Banner Saga beginnt seine Reise nun ebenfalls auf Nintendo Switch. Mit Fox n Forests erscheint ein Pixel-Platformer im eShop, der in Deutschland entwickelt wurde. Außerdem bekommt Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles* einen Switch-Auftritt spendiert. Für den guten, alten Ninteno 3DS erscheint Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux*.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition*
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar*
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition*
  • ACA NeoGeo Baseball Stars Professional
  • The Adventures of Elena Temple
  • The Banner Saga
  • Fox n Forests
  • FRAMED Collection
  • Henry The Hamster Handler
  • Ice Cream Surfer
  • Invisiballs
  • The Mystery of the Hudson Case
  • Never Stop
  • The Pinball Arcade
  • SilverStarChess
  • Splitter Critters
  • White Night
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
  • Urban Trial Playground (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

Neue Angebote im eShop:

via Nintendo

Tags: ,