Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

In dieser Woche gibt es im eShop für Nintendo Switch zahlreiche neue Games – aber auch wieder einige „alte“. Hyrule Warriors, Battle Chasers und Little Nightmares kennt man schon von anderen oder älteren Konsolen. The Banner Saga beginnt seine Reise nun ebenfalls auf Nintendo Switch. Mit Fox n Forests erscheint ein Pixel-Platformer im eShop, der in Deutschland entwickelt wurde. Außerdem bekommt Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles* einen Switch-Auftritt spendiert. Für den guten, alten Ninteno 3DS erscheint Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux*.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition*

Battle Chasers: Nightwar*

Little Nightmares Complete Edition*

ACA NeoGeo Baseball Stars Professional

The Adventures of Elena Temple

The Banner Saga

Fox n Forests

FRAMED Collection

Henry The Hamster Handler

Ice Cream Surfer

Invisiballs

The Mystery of the Hudson Case

Never Stop

The Pinball Arcade

SilverStarChess

Splitter Critters

White Night

Wizard of Legend

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Urban Trial Playground (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

via Nintendo