Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

13. Mai 2018Posted in: 3DS, Europa, News, Nintendo Switch, Wii U
Für Nintendo Switch gibt es in dieser Woche einmal mehr neue Portierungen. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 erscheint ebenso wie Shantae: Half-Genie Hero...

Für Nintendo Switch gibt es in dieser Woche einmal mehr neue Portierungen. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition erscheint ebenso wie Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition* im Nintendo eShop. Mit Death Road to Canada, The Fall oder Hyper Sentinel gibt es auch einige interessante Indies.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Deluxe Edition
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
  • Super Chariot
  • ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 2
  • Arcade Archives Terra Cresta
  • Death Road to Canada
  • The Fall
  • Garage
  • Hyper Sentinel
  • Immortal Redneck
  • InkSplosion
  • Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy
  • Raging Justice
  • Suicide Guy
  • Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition
  • TouchBattleTankSP
  • Aegis Defenders (spielbare Demo)
  • ARMS (spielbare Demo)
  • Portal Knights (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:

  • Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly
  • Unalive

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

  • Rainbox Snake
  • Zeus Quests Remastered Anagenissis of Gaia (New 3DS)

Sonderangebote:

