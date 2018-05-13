Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Für Nintendo Switch gibt es in dieser Woche einmal mehr neue Portierungen. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition erscheint ebenso wie Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition* im Nintendo eShop. Mit Death Road to Canada, The Fall oder Hyper Sentinel gibt es auch einige interessante Indies.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Super Chariot
- ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 2
- Arcade Archives Terra Cresta
- Death Road to Canada
- The Fall
- Garage
- Hyper Sentinel
- Immortal Redneck
- InkSplosion
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy
- Raging Justice
- Suicide Guy
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition
- TouchBattleTankSP
- Aegis Defenders (spielbare Demo)
- ARMS (spielbare Demo)
- Portal Knights (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:
- Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly
- Unalive
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- Rainbox Snake
- Zeus Quests Remastered Anagenissis of Gaia (New 3DS)
Sonderangebote:
- 3D Game Collection (Nintendo 3DS)
- 3D MahJongg (Nintendo 3DS)
- 3D MiniGolf (Nintendo Switch)
- Ambition of the Slimes (Nintendo 3DS)
- Ascent of Kings (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Ascent of Kings (Wii U)
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath (Nintendo Switch)
- Breakout Defense 2 (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Bridge Constructor Playground (Wii U)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (Nintendo Switch)
- Collide-a-Ball (Nintendo 3DS)
- The Coma: Recut (Nintendo Switch)
- Dandara (Nintendo Switch)
- Death Road to Canada (Nintendo Switch)
- Dimension Drive (Nintendo Switch)
- Dracula’s Legacy (Wii U)
- EARTHLOCK (Nintendo Switch)
- Energy Cycle (Nintendo Switch)
- The Fall (Nintendo Switch)
- The Fall Part 2 Unbound (Nintendo Switch)
- Frankenstein – Master of Death (Wii U)
- Funfair Party Games (Nintendo 3DS)
- Gardenscapes (Nintendo 3DS)
- GoNNER (Nintendo Switch)
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Nintendo Switch)
- Inside My Radio (Wii U)
- Island Flight Simulator (Nintendo Switch)
- Island Flight Simulator (Wii U)
- Johnny’s Payday Panic (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kingdom New Lands (Nintendo Switch)
- Kung Fu FIGHT! (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kung Fu FIGHT! (Wii U)
- Letter Quest Remastered (Nintendo Switch)
- Monster Jam: Crush It (Nintendo Switch)
- Ping Pong Trick Shot (Nintendo 3DS)
- Puzzle Box Maker (Nintendo Switch)
- Puzzle Labyrinth (Nintendo 3DS)
- Raging Justice (Nintendo Switch)
- Runner3 (Nintendo Switch)
- Slain: Back From Hell (Nintendo Switch)
- Spy Chameleon (Nintendo Switch)
- Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (Wii U)
- Super Destronaut 3D (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (Nintendo Switch)
- Suspension Railroad Simulator (Wii U)
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Nintendo Switch)
- TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (Nintendo Switch)
- UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure (Nintendo Switch)
- Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nintendo Switch)
- World Conqueror X (Nintendo Switch)
via Nintendo