Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Für Nintendo Switch gibt es in dieser Woche einmal mehr neue Portierungen. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition erscheint ebenso wie Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition* im Nintendo eShop. Mit Death Road to Canada, The Fall oder Hyper Sentinel gibt es auch einige interessante Indies.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Deluxe Edition

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Super Chariot

ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 2

Arcade Archives Terra Cresta

Death Road to Canada

The Fall

Garage

Hyper Sentinel

Immortal Redneck

InkSplosion

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy

Raging Justice

Suicide Guy

Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition

TouchBattleTankSP

Aegis Defenders (spielbare Demo)

ARMS (spielbare Demo)

Portal Knights (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:

Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly

Unalive

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

Rainbox Snake

Zeus Quests Remastered Anagenissis of Gaia (New 3DS)

Sonderangebote: