Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

In dieser Woche wird es ganz schön affig. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze* erscheint für Nintendo Switch! Ob der neue „Funky-Modus“ den Preis von über 50 Euro für diese Portierung rechtfertigt, dürft ihr selbst entscheiden. Welche Downloads euch sonst noch erwarten, lest ihr nachfolgend.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- ACA NeoGeo Stakes Winner
- Animal Super Squad
- Arcade Archives 10-Yard Fight
- Cast of the Seven Godsends
- Don’t Die, Mr Robot!
- L.F.O. -Lost Future Omega-
- Nihilumbra Perfect
- Angle Tomberman VS
- Midnight Deluxe (spielbare Demo)
- Tumblestone (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:
- Masked Forces
- Shadow Archery
Sonderangebote:
- 99Seconds (Wii U)
- A Hole New World (Nintendo Switch)
- Aegis Defenders (Nintendo Switch)
- Axiom Verge (Nintendo Switch)
- Axiom Verge (Wii U)
- Binaries (Nintendo Switch)
- Bleed 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- The Bridge (Nintendo Switch)
- The Bridge (Wii U)
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Nintendo Switch)
- Caveman Warriors (Nintendo Switch)
- Darts Up (Wii U)
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Nintendo Switch)
- Energy Balance (Nintendo Switch)
- Fantasy Pirates (Nintendo 3DS)
- Football Up Online (Nintendo 3DS)
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge (Nintendo Switch)
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal (Nintendo Switch)
- Heart&Slash (Nintendo Switch)
- Hurry Up! Bird Hunter (Wii U)
- INVERSUS Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Nintendo Switch)
- Kutar Apple (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Burger Factory (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar End Credits (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Powder Factory (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Ski Lift (Nintendo 3DS)
- Midnight Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
- Morphite (Nintendo Switch)
- Nano Assault Neo (Wii U)
- Neon Chrome (Nintendo Switch)
- Neonwall (Nintendo Switch)
- Nightmare Boy (Nintendo Switch)
- Perception (Nintendo Switch)
- Plantera Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
- Rock ’N Racing Off Road (Wii U)
- Rocket League® (Nintendo Switch)
- RV-7 My Drone (Nintendo 3DS)
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Nintendo Switch)
- Superola and the Lost Burgers (Nintendo Switch)
- The Long Reach (Nintendo Switch)
- Timberman VS (Nintendo Switch)
- Totes the Goat (Nintendo Switch)
- Tower Of Babel (Nintendo Switch)
- TOYS VS MONSTERS (Nintendo 3DS)
- Typoman (Nintendo Switch)
- VAN HELSING SNIPER ZX100 (Nintendo 3DS)
via Nintendo