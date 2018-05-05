Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

In dieser Woche wird es ganz schön affig. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze* erscheint für Nintendo Switch! Ob der neue „Funky-Modus“ den Preis von über 50 Euro für diese Portierung rechtfertigt, dürft ihr selbst entscheiden. Welche Downloads euch sonst noch erwarten, lest ihr nachfolgend.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  • ACA NeoGeo Stakes Winner
  • Animal Super Squad
  • Arcade Archives 10-Yard Fight
  • Cast of the Seven Godsends
  • Don’t Die, Mr Robot!
  • L.F.O. -Lost Future Omega-
  • Nihilumbra Perfect
  • Angle Tomberman VS
  • Midnight Deluxe (spielbare Demo)
  • Tumblestone (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U:

  • Masked Forces
  • Shadow Archery

Sonderangebote:

