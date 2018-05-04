Japanische Verkaufscharts: 23. April bis 29. April 2018

Anders als die deutschen Verkaufscharts sind die japanischen sehr schnelllebig. Letzte Woche standen sie noch im Zeichen von Nintendo Labo und God of War, in der aktuellen Verkaufswoche schnappt sich Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 gleich die ersten zwei Podiumsplätze. In den Hardware-Charts kann PlayStation 4 deutlich zulegen, aber weil auch Nintendo Switch leicht zulegen konnte, bleibt die Reihenfolge an der Spitze gleich.
- 01./00. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) – 124.831 / NEW
- 02./00. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥6.980) – 58.435 / NEW
- 03./02. [PS4] God of War (Sony) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) – 29.517 / 75.608 (-36%)
- 04./01. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} – 25.914 / 116.324 (-71%)
- 05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 18.664 / 2.267.587 (+12%)
- 06./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 17.950 / 451.439 (+3%)
- 07./00. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta (Aqua Plus) – 14.426 / NEW
- 08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.191 / 1.497.835 (+16%)
- 09./00. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis (Bamco) {2018.04.26} (¥6.800) – 11.975 / NEW
- 10./00. [PS4] Trails of Cold Steel II Kai – The Erebonian Civil War (Nihon Falcom) – 11.345 / NEW
- 11./06. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) – 10.482 / 61.984 (-34%)
- 12./00. [PSV] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta (Aqua Plus) (¥6.800) – 8.591 / NEW
- 13./10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 7.850 / 969.276 (+14%)
- 14./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 7.244 / 1.704.766 (+12%)
- 15./00. [NSW] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (Bamco) – 6.682 / NEW
- 16./00. [PS4] Doukoku Soshite… (El Dia) {2018.04.26} (¥7.800) – 6.357 / NEW
- 17./03. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} – 5.680 / 34.309 (-80%)
- 18./00. [PS4] Bravo Team |PlayStation VR| (Sony) {2018.04.26} (¥4.900) – 4.980 / NEW
- 19./12. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) – 4.430 / 127.388 (-29%)
- 20./13. [PS4] Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) (¥5.400) – 4.316 / 21.432 (-25%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 38.752 (34.165)
- PS4 – 35.009 (13.447)
- 3DS – 7.733 (7.472)
- PSV – 4.562 (2.892)
- XB1 – 179 (116)
