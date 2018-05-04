Japanische Verkaufscharts: 23. April bis 29. April 2018

Anders als die deutschen Verkaufscharts sind die japanischen sehr schnelllebig. Letzte Woche standen sie noch im Zeichen von Nintendo Labo und God of War, in der aktuellen Verkaufswoche schnappt sich Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 gleich die ersten zwei Podiumsplätze. In den Hardware-Charts kann PlayStation 4 deutlich zulegen, aber weil auch Nintendo Switch leicht zulegen konnte, bleibt die Reihenfolge an der Spitze gleich.

01./00. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) – 124.831 / NEW

02./00. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥6.980) – 58.435 / NEW

03./02. [PS4] God of War (Sony) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) – 29.517 / 75.608 (-36%)

04./01. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} – 25.914 / 116.324 (-71%)

05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 18.664 / 2.267.587 (+12%)

06./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 17.950 / 451.439 (+3%)

07./00. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta (Aqua Plus) – 14.426 / NEW

08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.191 / 1.497.835 (+16%)

09./00. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis (Bamco) {2018.04.26} (¥6.800) – 11.975 / NEW

10./00. [PS4] Trails of Cold Steel II Kai – The Erebonian Civil War (Nihon Falcom) – 11.345 / NEW

11./06. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) – 10.482 / 61.984 (-34%)

12./00. [PSV] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta (Aqua Plus) (¥6.800) – 8.591 / NEW

13./10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 7.850 / 969.276 (+14%)

14./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 7.244 / 1.704.766 (+12%)

15./00. [NSW] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (Bamco) – 6.682 / NEW

16./00. [PS4] Doukoku Soshite… (El Dia) {2018.04.26} (¥7.800) – 6.357 / NEW

17./03. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} – 5.680 / 34.309 (-80%)

18./00. [PS4] Bravo Team |PlayStation VR| (Sony) {2018.04.26} (¥4.900) – 4.980 / NEW

19./12. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) – 4.430 / 127.388 (-29%)

20./13. [PS4] Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) (¥5.400) – 4.316 / 21.432 (-25%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 38.752 (34.165)

PS4 – 35.009 (13.447)

3DS – 7.733 (7.472)

PSV – 4.562 (2.892)

XB1 – 179 (116)

