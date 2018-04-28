Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Zahlreiche neue Games bevölkern auch in dieser Woche den Nintendo eShop. Für Nintendo Switch erscheint zum Beispiel South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe. Mit Another Lost Phone erscheint der Nachfolger zu A Normal Lost Phone. Light Fall fordert euer Können und vielleicht auch eure Geduld heraus. Das Saturday Morning RPG könnt ihr auch sonntags herunterladen. Und Naruto-Fans freuen sich, dass sie die Shippuden-Trilogy auch unterwegs spielen können.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Berufsfeuerwehr Die Simulation
- Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends
- 12 orbits
- A Robot Named Fight
- ACA NeoGeo Ghost Pilots
- Agatha Knife
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
- Bouncy Bob
- DragoDino
- Glaive: Brick Breaker
- Goetia
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch
- Late Shift
- Light Fall
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- Saturday Morning RPG
- Save the Ninja Clan
- Sky Rogue
- Skypeace
- Sparkle Zero
- Super Saurio Fly
- Where Are My Friends?
- The Bridge (Demo)
Sonderangebote:
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD (Nintendo 3DS)
- 80’S OVERDRIVE (Nintendo 3DS)
- Absolutely Unstoppable MineRun (Wii U)
- Atlantic Quest (Nintendo 3DS)
- Bit Boy!! ARCADE (Nintendo 3DS)
- Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (Nintendo Switch)
- Brunch Panic (Nintendo 3DS)
- BUTCHER (Nintendo Switch)
- Castle Conqueror EX (Nintendo 3DS)
- Dan McFox: Head Hunter (Nintendo 3DS)
- Demon King Box (Nintendo 3DS)
- Dragon Skills (Wii U)
- Drone Fight (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Collection (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Epic Word Search Holiday Special (Nintendo 3DS)
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (Nintendo 3DS)
- Jewel Match 3 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Joe’s Diner (Wii U)
- Jones on Fire (Wii U)
- King Oddball (Nintendo Switch)
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Link-a-Pix Colour (Nintendo 3DS)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Nintendo Switch)
- Millie (Nintendo Switch)
- Pazuru (Nintendo 3DS)
- Mord auf der Titanic (Nintendo 3DS)
- Fill-a-Pix: Phils Abenteuer (Nintendo 3DS)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (Nintendo 3DS)
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (Wii U)
- Pirates: All Aboard! (Nintendo Switch)
- Plantera (Nintendo 3DS)
- Plantera (Wii U)
- PUZZLEBOX setup (Nintendo 3DS)
- Queen’s Garden (Wii U)
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Nintendo 3DS)
- Revenant Saga (Nintendo Switch)
- Safari Quest (Nintendo 3DS)
- Secret Agent Files: Miami (Nintendo 3DS)
- Semispheres (Nintendo Switch)
- Shadow Bug (Nintendo Switch)
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (Nintendo 3DS)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sparkle 3 Genesis (Nintendo Switch)
- Splat The Difference (Nintendo 3DS)
- Star Ghost (Nintendo Switch)
- SubaraCity (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sudoku Party (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sudoku Party (Wii U)
- Super Toy Cars (Nintendo Switch)
- Sweet Memories Blackjack (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sweetest Thing (Wii U)
- Swords & Soldiers 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Tactical Mind (Nintendo Switch)
- Worcle Worlds (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Wii U)
- Word Party (Wii U)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (Wii U)
- Word Search 10K (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Search by POWGI (Nintendo 3DS)
- Word Search by POWGI (Wii U)
- World Conqueror 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
