Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

By
Tony
28. April 2018Posted in: 3DS, Europa, News, Nintendo Switch, Wii U
Mit Another Lost Phone erscheint der Nachfolger zu A Normal Lost Phone. Light Fall fordert euer Können und vielleicht auch eure Geduld heraus...

Zahlreiche neue Games bevölkern auch in dieser Woche den Nintendo eShop. Für Nintendo Switch erscheint zum Beispiel South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe. Mit Another Lost Phone erscheint der Nachfolger zu A Normal Lost Phone. Light Fall fordert euer Können und vielleicht auch eure Geduld heraus. Das Saturday Morning RPG könnt ihr auch sonntags herunterladen. Und Naruto-Fans freuen sich, dass sie die Shippuden-Trilogy auch unterwegs spielen können.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
  • Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
  • Berufsfeuerwehr Die Simulation
  • Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends
  • 12 orbits
  • A Robot Named Fight
  • ACA NeoGeo Ghost Pilots
  • Agatha Knife
  • Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
  • Bouncy Bob
  • DragoDino
  • Glaive: Brick Breaker
  • Goetia
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch
  • Late Shift
  • Light Fall
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja STORM
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
  • Saturday Morning RPG
  • Save the Ninja Clan
  • Sky Rogue
  • Skypeace
  • Sparkle Zero
  • Super Saurio Fly
  • Where Are My Friends?
  • The Bridge (Demo)

Sonderangebote:

via Nintendo

Tags: ,