Japanische Verkaufscharts: 9. bis 15. April 2018

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts weisen einmal mehr einen neuen Spitzenreiter aus. Der endlich veröffentlichten Nintendo-Switch-Version von The Snack World reichen dafür aber schon gut 35.000 verkaufte Einheiten. Auf Platz 7 steigt Cities: Skylines ein, das Spike Chunsoft nach Japan gebracht hat. Für die Hardware-Charts war es eine schwache Woche. Alle Plattformen büßen mal mehr, mal weniger ein. Nintendo Switch bleibt aber vor PlayStation 4.
- 01./00. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) – 35.655 / NEW
- 02./01. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 23.695 / 416.108 (-33%)
- 03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 18.729 / 2.232.305 (-14%)
- 04./00. [PS4] Death end re;Quest (Compile Heart) {2018.04.12} (¥7.200) – 15.303 / NEW
- 05./02. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) – 14.472 / 116.678 (-46%)
- 06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.415 / 1.473.250 (-10%)
- 07./00. [PS4] Cities: Skylines (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (¥5.400) – 11.366 / NEW
- 08./06. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 6.990 / 954.532 (-18%)
- 09./07. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 6.924 / 1.691.031 (-16%)
- 10./05. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X (Bamco) {2018.03.29} (¥8.600) – 5.182 / 105.504 (-53%)
- 11./08. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5) {2018.03.23} (¥8.000) – 4.184 / 87.251 (-49%)
- 12./00. [PS4] Steins;Gate 0 (5pb.) {2015.12.10} (¥7.800) – 4.087 / 60.990
- 13./12. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) (¥4.980) – 3.931 / 1.614.909 (-22%)
- 14./09. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokémon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) – 3.837 / 68.392 (-45%)
- 15./19. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) – 3.700 / 38.976 (+3%)
- 16./11. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) – 3.640 / 2.003.054 (-30%)
- 17./10. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X (Bamco) {2018.03.29} (¥7.600) – 3.340 / 63.946 (-49%)
- 18./18. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Sega) {2018.03.08} (¥8.390) – 3.074 / 163.636 (-18%)
- 19./13. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo) (¥6.800) – 3.070 / 40.408 (-36%)
- 20./15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 # <ACT> (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) – 2.822 / 52.102 (-39%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 36.308 (40.016)
- PS4 – 10.964 (14.500)
- 3DS – 8.546 (9.422)
- PSV – 2.921 (2.929)
- XB1 – 72 (119)
via ResetEra