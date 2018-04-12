Japanische Verkaufscharts: 2. bis 8. April 2018

Es war eine recht ereignisarme letzte Woche in Japan. Und so kommt es, dass Kirby Star Allies mit nur 35.000 Einheiten tatsächlich noch einmal den 1. Platz ergattern kann. Dahinter geht Far Cry 5 ins Ziel. Einen Neueinsteiger sucht man in der Software-Top-20 in dieser Woche vergebens. Und so sind auch die Hardware-Charts ereignisarm. Alle Plattformen büßen ein wenig ein, Nintendo Switch geht aber erneut deutlich vor PlayStation 4 ins Ziel.

01./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 35.319 / 392.413 (-30%)

02./02. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) – 26.732 / 102.206 (-65%)

03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 21.890 / 2.213.576 (-15%)

04./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.849 / 1.460.835 (-4%)

05./01. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X (Bamco) {2018.03.29} (¥8.600) – 11.063 / 100.322 (-88%)

06./11. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 8.551 / 947.541 (-9%)

07./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 8.211 / 1.684.107 (-3%)

08./07. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5) {2018.03.23} (¥8.000) – 8.202 / 83.067 (-56%)

09./08. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokémon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) – 6.959 / 64.556 (-55%)

10./03. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X (Bamco) {2018.03.29} (¥7.600) – 6.564 / 60.606 (-88%)

11./10. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) – 5.189 / 1.999.415 (-48%)

12./16. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) – 5.062 / 1.610.978 (-16%)

13./14. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo) (¥6.800) – 4.789 / 37.338 (-37%)

14./12. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega) {2018.03.21} (¥7.990) – 4.749 / 76.778 (-48%)

15./15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) – 4.630 / 49.279 (-37%)

16./06. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega) {2018.03.29} (¥5.990) – 3.951 / 27.005 (-83%)

17./20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 3.795 / 427.721 (-5%)

18./17. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku (Sega) {2018.03.08} (¥8.390) – 3.757 / 160.562 (-18%)

19./18. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) – 3.596 / 35.276 (-19%)

20./19. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 (Bamco) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) – 3.531 / 141.100 (-11%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 40.016 (44.033)

PS4 – 14.500 (25.325)

3DS – 9.422 (10.209)

PSV – 2.929 (3.992)

XB1 – 119 (153)

via ResetEra