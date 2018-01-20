Life is Strange: Before the Storm erscheint physisch

By

Square Enix hat die physische Veröffentlichung von Life is Strange: Before the Storm angekündigt. Genau genommen gibt es eine Limited Edition und sogar eine Vinyl Edition. Beide Editionen sind exklusiv im Square Enix Store käuflich erwerbbar.

Inhalte der Limited Edition (39,99 Euro):

Die Limited Edition von Life is Strange: Before the Storm beinhaltet die komplette Season (Episoden 1 bis 3), den Original-Soundtrack, ein physisches Artbook & zusätzliche Inhalte wie die Bonus-Episode, den Mixtape-Modus & das Outfit-Pack.

Inhalte der Vinyl Edition (69,99 Euro):