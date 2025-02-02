Die japanischen Verkaufscharts sehen Ender Magnolia als besten Neueinsteiger

Branche News

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 20. Januar bis zum 26. Januar 2025 sehen Donkey Kong Country Returns HD an der Spitze. Super Mario Party Jamboree und Dynasty Warriors: Origins folgen, dahinter landet mit Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist der erste Neueinsteiger. Es war ansonsten eine ruhige Verkaufswoche.

Die Top 20 der Games:

  • [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (01/16/25) – 35.256 (142.349)
  • [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (10/17/24) – 18.444 (1.139.854)
  • [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 17.391 (81.196)
  • [NSW] ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (01/23/25) – 9.586 (New)
  • [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (03/20/20) – 6.606 (8.058.448)
  • [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5.859 (6.221.842)
  • [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered (Bamco, 01/16/25) – 5.532 (31.233)
  • [PS5] ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (01/23/25) – 5.290 (New)
  • [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (11/14/24) – 4.605 (984.585)
  • [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.553 (3.796.855)
  • [NSW] Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works, 01/23/25) – 3.978 (New)
  • [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.011 (5.514.137)
  • [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (12/07/18) – 2.990 (5.710.143)
  • [NSW] School Girlfriend 2 (Entergram, 01/23/25) – 2.375 (New)
  • [PS5] Tales of Graces f Remastered (Bamco, 01/17/25) – 2.367 (18.036)
  • [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2.290 (1.538.155)
  • [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.281 (3.688.747)
  • [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.778 (1.377.282)
  • [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) – 1.626 (235.319)
  • [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 1.562 (114.977)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  1. Switch OLED – 31.816 (8.682.778)
  2. Switch Lite – 8.772 (6.426.960)
  3. PlayStation 5 – 6.372 (5.446.090)
  4. Switch – 4.739 (20.046.468)
  5. PlayStation 5 Pro – 4.608 (144.510)
  6. PS5 Digital – 1.361 (909.993)
  7. Xbox Series S – 589 (329.189)
  8. Xbox Series X – 353 (314.888)
  9. Xbox X Digital – 145 (17.485)
  10. PlayStation 4 – 31 (7.929.190)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, Binary Haze Interactive, Live Wire, Adglobe

  1. Trotz der offiziellen Ankündigung schafft es Playstation 5 nicht die Switch zu überholen, da merkt man was für ein Monster die Switch ist. Oder was für ein Flop die ps5 ist...

