Japanische Verkaufscharts: Ace Combat bläst zum Angriff auf Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Mit etwas Verzug berichten wir euch noch von den immer noch aktuellen, japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 8. Juli bis zum 14. Juli 2024. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD kann eine weitere Woche die Spitze verteidigen, aber diesmal war es knapp. Die Switch-Version von Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown kam Luigi gefährlich nah.
Die Software-Charts:
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 16.425 (138.678)
- [NSW] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bamco 07/11/24) – 14.322 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.291 (5.900.715)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7.948 (7.834.703)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.645 (3.565.290)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4.314 (1.886.211)
- [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4.258 (202.362)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.161 (5.540.928)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.700 (4.329.481)
- [NSW] Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (Bliss Brain, 07/11/24) – 3.685 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.612 (5.369.382)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3.595 (1.002.212)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 3.368 (1.086.004)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.108 (1.346.976)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.989 (2.308.975)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.827 (1.467.163)
- [PS5] Elden Ring: SOTR Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 2.659 (37.545)
- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.331 (61.813)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,141 (1.298.510)
- [NSW] Kirby und das Vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.065 (1.126.326)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.915 (1.224.388)
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 1.909 (187.839)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.841 (2.307.791)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.828 (1.996.475)
- [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 1.823 (111.490)
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 1.778 (47.232)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.775 (177.086)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1.745 (3.596.608)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.476 (3.007.534)
- [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (07/04/24) – 1.475 (5.517)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 36.451 (7.525.062)
- PlayStation 5 – 23.298 (5.004.910)
- Switch Lite – 11.801 (5.929.663)
- Switch – 5.253 (19.828.554)
- PS5 Digital – 6.015 (810.481)
- Xbox Series X – 397 (287.023)
- PlayStation 4 – 391 (7.927.775)
- Xbox Series S – 363 (316.181)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bandai Namco
