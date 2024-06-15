Japanische Verkaufscharts: Paper Mario bleibt an der Spitze, ein Touhou-Spiel ist bester Neuling

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 3. bis zum 9. Juni 2024 liegen vor. Der Neuauflage von Paper Mario genügen 19.180 verkaufte Einheiten im Handel, um an der Spitze zu bleiben. Kein Wunder: Neueinsteiger gab es in den Top 20 nicht. Erster und bester Neueinsteiger ist Touhou Spell Carnival auf Rang 24.
- [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 19.180 (168.883)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10.110 (7.792.869)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.415 (5.864.036)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.849 (3.539.474)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4.557 (1.867.598)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.342 (4.312.457)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 4.160 (2.294.450)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.120 (5.521.954)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.954 (1.454.184)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.361 (3.582.007)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 3.359 (1.065.641)
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2.655 (177.740)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC 11/18/22) – 2.627 (5.354.056)
- [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 2.387 (101.767)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.385 (984.750)
- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.379 (54.358)
- [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 2.128 (128.110)
- [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 1.852 (47.299)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.782 (1.287.904)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.768 (1.117.239)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1.659 (1.335.074)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.612 (1.215.760)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.535 (2.483.034)
- [NSW] Touhou Spell Carnival (Compile Heart, 06/06/24) – 1.495 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.486 (1.987.736)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.420 (2.299.049)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 1.311 (335.059)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.273 (168.452)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 1.131 (163.938)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.120 (3.000.700)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 37.161 (7.372.522)
- PlayStation 5 – 17.338 (4.892.761)
- Switch Lite – 12.058 (5.876.545)
- PS5 Digital – 4.490 (790.376)
- Switch – 4.124 (19.804.997)
- Xbox Series X – 1.543 (282.168)
- Xbox Series S – 644 (314.355)
- PlayStation 4 – 349 (7.926.571)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor, Nintendo
0 Kommentare